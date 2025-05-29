Liberia: Actionaid Liberia, Govt, Partners Push to Eliminate Tariffs and Stigma On Menstrual Hygiene Products

Monrovia — ActionAid Liberia, in collaboration with the Government of Liberia, development partners, NGOs, and civil society organizations, has launched a renewed campaign for the elimination--or at least significant reduction--of tariffs on menstrual hygiene products.

The appeal, made during Menstrual Hygiene Day on Wednesday, May 28, 2025, is part of a growing push to make menstrual products more accessible to women and girls across Liberia. The event, held under the global theme "Together for a Period-Friendly World," brought together government officials, women's rights advocates, and development partners in a united front against what they describe as a harmful combination of economic barriers and social stigma.

Speaking on behalf of ActionAid Liberia Country Director Elizabeth Gbah Johnson, advocacy officer Victoria Koiquah said removing tariffs would offer immediate relief for thousands of Liberian girls and women.

"The proposed policy change would allow women and girls to attend school, work, and participate in public life with dignity," Koiquah said.

She cited data showing that over 60% of schoolgirls in rural Liberia lack access to menstrual hygiene products, resulting in frequent school absences. Koiquah also highlighted challenges such as the lack of clean and safe sanitation facilities in schools and marketplaces.

"Access to menstrual products is a basic human right. Yet for many girls in Liberia, these products remain an unaffordable luxury," she added. "Globally, 500 million women and girls lack adequate menstrual hygiene management. In Liberia, high import tariffs put these products out of reach for low-income families."

Koiquah argued that menstrual health is a matter of gender justice, public health, and economic empowerment, and urged swift action by all stakeholders. She praised the government's ongoing engagement but called for more concrete steps.

Government's Response

Deputy Gender Minister Laura Golakeh, representing the Minister of Gender, Children and Social Protection, reaffirmed the government's commitment to menstrual health and dignity.

"We welcome these conversations and the search for practical solutions to help our girls and women," Golakeh said.

She announced a new government initiative--the creation of "pad banks" in schools. These will serve as safe spaces where girls can access free menstrual products, aimed at reducing absenteeism and promoting school retention.

"Menstruation is not a curse or taboo. It is a natural process. And we must eliminate the shame and silence around it," Golakeh added.

Support from Development Partners

UNFPA's Programme Specialist for Gender-Based Violence and Harmful Practices, Gloria Yancy, echoed the call for policy reform, emphasizing that menstrual health is a fundamental human right.

"The ability to manage menstruation is part of bodily autonomy. Yet hundreds of millions still lack access to products and adequate facilities," she said.

Yancy warned that poor menstrual hygiene management deepens existing gender inequalities and called for a comprehensive approach that includes education, infrastructure, access to products, and stigma reduction.

"Menstrual health must be treated as a public health priority, a gender issue, and a development concern," she emphasized.

Civil Society Engagement

Plan International Liberia's She Leads Project Manager, Albertha Thomas, called the Menstrual Hygiene Day commemoration a symbol of progress, but urged year-round action.

"Menstruation is not taboo--it's a sign of strength and resilience," she said. "Education and open dialogue are critical if we are to create a period-friendly Liberia."

Thomas said Plan Liberia remains committed to long-term advocacy and program support to ensure girls are not left behind because of their biological cycles.

ActionAid's Broader Mission

ActionAid Liberia used the occasion to reaffirm its commitment to advancing the rights of women and marginalized groups. Koiquah said the organization continues to work with grassroots movements and communities to tackle the root causes of poverty and gender inequality.

"We link our community work to broader policy efforts for justice and dignity. This is how we build a just, equitable, and sustainable world," she concluded.