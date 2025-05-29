Ghana: President's Office, 11 Others to Undergo Corruption Risk Assessment

The Office of the President and 11 other institutions will undergo a week-long review of Ghana's compliance with continental anti-corruption standards by the African Union Advisory Board Against Corruption (AUABC).

The other institutions are Ministry of Justice and Office of the Attorney-General, Office of the Special Prosecutor, Commission on Human Rights and Administrative Justice, Ghana Audit Service, Economic and Organised Crime Office, Parliamentary Committees on Public Accounts, and Legal and Constitutional Affairs.

The rest are Civil Society Organisations - Ghana Integrity Initiative, Ghana Anti-Corruption Coalition, Financial Intelligence Centre, Registrar-General's Department, Judicial Service, Public Procurement Authority and development partners including UNDP, GIZ, World Bank and DANIDA.

Slated for June 1-6, 2025, the mission is a vital component of the African Union's continental framework to strengthen integrity, assess compliance, and foster peer learning among Member States.

It is to ensure that member states adhered to the implementation of the African Union Convention on Preventing and Combating Corruption (AUCPCC).

Addressing journalists at the Presidency in Accra yesterday, Deputy Government Spokesperson, Shamima Muslim, said the review presents Ghana with an invaluable opportunity to evaluate progress made so far in the fight against corruption under the AUCPCC.

"These meetings will provide an opportunity to share experiences, assess progress made under the AUCPCC, and collectively explore ways to strengthen Ghana's fight against corruption," she stated.

On the theme "Revitalising the Anti-Corruption Architecture in Africa: Ghana's Accountability Journey," Shamima Muslim said the mission would be climaxed with conference to be attended by AU officials, legal experts, public officials, and policy influencers to share perspectives, identify challenges, and shape a more coordinated and courageous anti-corruption response across the continent.

"Ghana is proud to provide the platform for such an important dialogue-- one that reinforces the African Union's commiment to mutual accountability, encourages South-South cooperation, and reaffirms our collective resolve to combat corruption in all its forms," Shamima Muslim remarked.

"We look forward to a productive, transparent, and inclusive process-- one that strengthens both our national integrity systems and continental solidarity.