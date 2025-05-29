Liberia: Govt Denies Reports of Abandoning Bridge Project in Bassa

28 May 2025
The New Dawn (Monrovia)
By Kruah Thompson

Monrovia, Liberia: The Government of Liberia, through the Ministry of Information, Cultural Affairs and Tourism (MICAT), has refuted reports circulating in some media outlets that the bridge linking Grand Bassa University to the city of Buchanan has been abandoned by the government.

According to the government, the information is entirely false, misleading and inaccurate and they have been compelled to present the facts and set the record straight.

Responding to the report on Tuesday, May 27, 2025, during MICAT regular press briefing held on Capitol Hill, Monrovia, Deputy Information Minister for Public Affairs, Daniel Sanoe, stated that several weeks ago, certain media institutions falsely reported that the bridge project was being abandoned by the government.

He clarified that the claim is untrue and that construction of the bridge is ongoing and progressing steadily, contrary to the reports.

He added that the Minister of Public Works was recently featured on a local radio station, providing updates on the level of work being carried out on the bridge.

"When these things happen, it puts the government in a position where we not only have to provide the facts to refute such reports but also address the deeper issue of how some individuals are performing their duties as journalists," Sanoe said.

He revealed that the contractor has completed the abutment and is currently backfilling the area with rocks, further emphasizing that the approach is being deliberately elevated to enhance the resilience and structural strength of the bridge.

The Deputy Minister also announced that the bridge structure itself is being imported from China and is expected to arrive in the country by August this year. "All necessary groundwork has been completed in preparation for its installation." He noted.

"So contrary to media reports that the project has been abandoned, it is not true. We are doing everything possible to restore the bridge," Deputy Minister Sanoe concluded.

