Kenya: Literary Icon Ngügĩ Wa Thiong'o Dies At 87

Renowned Kenyan author and academic Ngügĩ wa Thiong'o died on Wednesday at 87.

On Wednesday evening, his daughter, Wanjiku Wa Ngugi, posted on Facebook that the novelist had passed.

She wrote: "It is with a heavy heart that we announce the passing of our dad, Ngügĩ wa Thiong'o, this Wednesday morning, 28th May 2025."

She spoke about her father's legacy and last wish: "He lived a full life and fought a good fight. As was his last wish, let's celebrate his life and work. Ria ratha na ria thua. Turi aira"

She further hinted that the family's spokesperson, Nducu Wa Ngugi, will announce details of his celebration of life soon.

Ngugi, the literary icon

Ngugi, born on 5 January 1938, authored many books, novels, plays, short stories, and essays. Ngugi authored 'Weep Not Child', 'The River Between', 'Petals of Blood and Wizard of the Crow'.

He was also popular for his literary style, children's literature, and open criticism of social disorder. He was considered East Africa's leading novelist.

He founded and edited Mutiri, a Gikuyu journal. His short story, 'The Upright Revolution: Or Why Humans Walk Upright', was translated into 100 languages and sold worldwide.

Despite facing imprisonment and exile for criticising the dictatorial government in Kenya, he has remained an influential figure in African literature.

His work includes novels, plays, short stories, and essays on topics ranging from literary and social criticism to children's literature.

In March 2024, Source, a Kenyan online newspaper, said Ngugi was suffering from kidney failure and was living alone and under the care of medical personnel at his house in California, US.