Kenya: Leaders Mourn Ngũgĩ Wa Thiong'o, Hailing Him As a Literary Giant and African Trailblazer

Nairobi — Tributes continue to pour in for Kenya's celebrated author and scholar, Prof. Ngũgĩ wa Thiong'o, who died in the United States aged 87, with national leaders and cultural figures hailing him as a literary titan whose voice shaped generations across Africa.

Former Prime Minister Raila Odinga described Ngũgĩ's death as the fall of a continental giant.

"A giant African has fallen. Rest in Eternal Peace author Prof Ngũgĩ wa Thiong'o!" Odinga wrote in a statement.

Prime Cabinet Secretary Musalia Mudavadi said Ngũgĩ "stands tall" as one of the most distinguished literary minds to ever emerge from the region.

"Through timeless works like The River Between, Petals of Blood, and A Grain of Wheat, he illuminated the soul of a nation, challenged the status quo, and gave voice to generations," Mudavadi stated.

"His pen stirred thought, provoked dialogue, and shaped the landscape of African literature. A true trailblazer, he leaves behind a legacy so profound, it will be difficult for any to match."

Former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua also paid a heartfelt tribute, highlighting the author's personal influence on his own literary and political journey.

"If a literary genius ever lived who has inspired my world of literary language and communication--be it through symbolism, figurative language, metaphors, metonymy or poetry--that genius is Prof. Ngũgĩ wa Thiong'o," he wrote.

Dr. Ezekiel Mutua, CEO of the Music Copyright Society of Kenya and a leading cultural commentator, hailed Ngũgĩ as "one of Africa's most powerful minds."

"Ngũgĩ, a literary legend and one of Africa's greatest voices, has passed away. Through masterpieces like Petals of Blood and Ngahika Ndenda, written in both Kikuyu and English, Thiong'o became a towering figure and a celebrated thinker," Mutua said.

Ngũgĩ, who passed away after a long illness, was widely regarded as one of the most influential writers and intellectuals in post-colonial Africa. He championed linguistic decolonisation and cultural authenticity, famously switching from writing in English to his native Gikuyu.

His death marks the end of an era, but his voice and vision continue to echo in classrooms, libraries, theatres and conversations across the continent.