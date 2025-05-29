Nigeria: Ogun Govt Responds to Athletes' Protest, Calls Action Premature

Special Adviser to Governor Dapo Abiodun on Media and Strategy, the government said arrangements for the disbursement of allowances had been concluded the previous day

The Ogun State Government has described Wednesday's protest by its athletes at the ongoing 22nd National Sports Festival as "unfortunate" and "a result of impatience," insisting that payments of allowances were already underway when the demonstration occurred.

In a statement issued by Kayode Akinmade, special adviser to Governor Dapo Abiodun on Media and Strategy, the government said arrangements for the disbursement of allowances had been concluded the previous day, and that many athletes had already begun receiving their payments.

"The protest earlier today by a few athletes is not only unfortunate but also uncalled for. It stands in stark contrast to the immense success the state has recorded in hosting the festival from the grand opening ceremony to the impressive performance of Team Ogun," the statement read.

He emphasised the governor's commitment to the welfare of all participants, assuring that no athlete representing the state would be left unattended. "Governor Dapo Abiodun remains deeply sensitive and committed to the welfare of all participants at the festival. There is no circumstance under which he would allow Ogun athletes to suffer or be neglected," he stated.

"Those who protested did so in error. It was a clear case of impatience," Mr Akinmade added..

The protest, which took place early Wednesday at the entrance of the Games Village at Babcock University, saw Ogun State athletes block access in a bid to demand their unpaid allowances. The action caused delays and logistical challenges, particularly for athletes from other states scheduled for early-morning events.

Eyewitnesses described the protest as peaceful but disruptive, with athletes holding placards and chanting slogans. Many accused state officials of failing to fulfill financial promises made before the commencement of the festival.

Though the protest has since subsided with the onset of payments, the incident has drawn attention to broader concerns over the timely fulfillment of obligations to athletes--especially when a state serves as both host and competitor.

As the festival progresses, organisers and participants alike are hoping the focus will return to the field of play, with no further distractions overshadowing the spirit of national sportsmanship.