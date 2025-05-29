West Africa: Buhari Cites Medical Reason for Absence At Ecowas 50th Anniversary

29 May 2025
Daily Trust (Abuja)
By Baba Martins

Former president Muhammadu Buhari, says his inability to attend the 50th anniversary of the Economic Community of West African states (ECOWAS) held in Lagos on Wednesday, was due to a medical check-up in the UK.

In a letter addressed to President Bola Tinubu, Buhari congratulated the regional bloc on the occasion of its 50th anniversary, while expressing regret over his inability to attend the historic celebration.

"Regrettably, as Your Excellency is aware, I am currently in the United Kingdom undergoing routine medical check-ups and therefore, unable to attend this historic event," Buhari wrote.

He lauded the achievements of ECOWAS over the past five decades, acknowledging the regional body's resilience in the face of daunting challenges.

"I congratulate Your Excellency and other Heads of State and Government on the attainment of this Golden Jubilee by ECOWAS," he stated.

Buhari also paid tribute to retired Gen. Yakubu Gowon, Nigeria's former Head of State, the only surviving founding father of ECOWAS, commending his pivotal role in the creation of the regional bloc in 1975.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) recalls that the anniversary celebration marked a milestone for ECOWAS, which was formally inaugurated in Lagos in 1975.

A symbolic reenactment of the original declaration was held at the Nigerian Institute of International Affairs (NIIA), in Victoria Island, Lagos.

Meanwhile, former President Muhammadu Buhari has commended Tinubu for navigating the country through difficult but essential reforms.

In a statement issued on Wednesday by his spokesperson, Garba Shehu, Buhari stressed that "desired changes must not fall victim to nettlesome domestic politics."

He encouraged citizens to continue supporting the All Progressives Congress (APC) government, as it marks its second year in office, explaining that reforms would achieve success gradually, not overnight.

While acknowledging the economic strain currently felt by Nigerians, especially the most vulnerable, he stressed that the hardship is not without purpose.

However, he said the task of reducing poverty and inflation mustn't be left only for the government.

In a separate release, Buhari congratulated Chibuike Rotimi Amaechi, former Governor of Rivers State, and transport minister for the two terms of his administration on the attainment of the milestone of 60 years.

The former president, in a statement on Wednesday by his media aide, Garba Shehu, described Governor Amaechi as a "golden fish," an asset to his administration.

