Liberia: Fake News or Political Warfare?

29 May 2025
The New Republic Liberia (Monrovia)
By Mark Neywon Mengonfia

The recent controversy surrounding Senator Edwin Snowe centers on allegations that he vowed to destabilize President Joseph N. Boakai's administration. The Liberian government, through the Ministry of Information, accused Senator Snowe of stating he would use his influence within ECOWAS to make Liberia "ungovernable and unstable" until he becomes president. These alleged remarks reportedly occurred during a session of the ECOWAS Parliament and were later circulated on social media.

Senator Snowe has categorically denied these allegations, labeling them as "false, unfounded, and malicious." He contends that the government's claims are politically motivated attempts to tarnish his reputation and intimidate opposition voices. Snowe has called for a full, independent investigation into the matter and has returned to Liberia to address the accusations directly.

By Omari, a Liberian Journalist based in the United States on his facebook page, posted that given the prevalence of misinformation in today's digital age, it's plausible that the statements attributed to Senator Snowe could be fabricated or taken out of context. He added that the rapid spread of unverified information on social media platforms often leads to the dissemination of "fake news," which can have serious implications for public figures.

"Without concrete evidence, it's challenging to ascertain the authenticity of the alleged remarks," Jackson noted.

He argued that Senator Snowe's political history is marked by both influence and controversy adding that while he (Snowe) has been a prominent figure in Liberian politics, his past associations and actions have drawn criticism.

However, Jackson stressed that making overt threats to destabilize a sitting government would be a significant escalation, even for a seasoned politician saying that such actions would not only jeopardize his political career but also risk legal repercussions.

He said in the era of advanced technology, it's entirely possible for individuals to fabricate statements or manipulate media to misrepresent public figures. "Deepfakes, doctored images, and fake social media accounts can easily be created to spread false narratives. Therefore, it's crucial to approach such allegations with skepticism and demand thorough investigations to establish the truth," he noted.

Concluding, Journalist Jackson noted that while the allegations against Senator Snowe are serious, the lack of concrete evidence and the potential for misinformation necessitate a cautious approach. "A comprehensive, independent investigation is essential to determine the validity of the claims and uphold the principles of justice and democratic integrity in Liberia."

