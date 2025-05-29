Liberia: U.S. Officials Meet LIS Boss On Influx of Burkinabè Nationals - - Pledge Support

Monrovia — The United States Government has pledged its support to Liberia in addressing the growing influx of undocumented Burkinabè nationals, particularly in the southeastern region of the country.

During a visit to the Liberia Immigration Service (LIS) headquarters in Monrovia on May 28, Stephen C. MacLeod, Senior Political Officer at the U.S. Embassy, and a colleague commended LIS for its response to what they termed a long-overdue issue that demands urgent national attention.

MacLeod emphasized that the U.S. government remains deeply concerned about the increasing presence of Burkinabè nationals in Liberia, noting potential security and socio-economic implications. He highlighted the need for collaborative efforts to address the matter.

"We appreciate the mechanism LIS has implemented to address this situation," MacLeod said. "Our government stands ready to support Liberia's efforts in protecting its borders and ensuring national stability."

The meeting, held at the LIS headquarters, focused on understanding the broader impact of undocumented migration, including challenges in border management and the strain on local communities.

MacLeod also congratulated LIS Commissioner General-designate Elijah R. D. Rufus and his team for their proactive approach and reaffirmed the United States' commitment to supporting Liberia's border security initiatives.

For his part, Hon. Rufus assured the U.S. delegation of LIS's unwavering commitment to safeguarding Liberia's territorial integrity.

"The Burkinabè issue is a national security concern," Rufus said. "It has been elevated to a joint security priority, and we are determined to handle it holistically and responsibly."

He appealed for increased logistical and technical support from international partners, particularly in remote border areas where enforcement remains challenging.

Currently, LIS is conducting a nationwide registration exercise for undocumented Burkinabè nationals. The first phase of the operation is underway in five southeastern counties: Grand Gedeh, Maryland, River Gee, Nimba, and Bong.

According to LIS, thousands of Burkinabè nationals have already turned out for registration as the agency works to document and regularize their presence.