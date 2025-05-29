Liberia: Rotary Governor Paulin Salambre Champions Peacebuilding During Liberia Visit

Paynesville — Visiting Rotary District Governor Paulin Salambre has emphasized that peacebuilding is fundamental to sustaining Rotary's humanitarian impact in Liberia and around the world.

Speaking during an interactive session with Liberian Rotarians over the weekend in Paynesville, Salambre--who leads Rotary International District 9101--described peace not as the absence of conflict but as a process rooted in inclusion, tolerance, and community development.

"Peacebuilding is a vital area of focus for Rotary," she said. "It's what allows all our other projects--in health, education, and economic empowerment--to thrive. Without peace, sustainable development cannot take root."

Salambre noted that Liberia's post-conflict experience and youthful population present a unique opportunity to champion Rotary-led peace initiatives in Africa. "You have the context, the experience, and the energy," she added. "Now is the time to channel that into structured programs that foster reconciliation and unity."

Beyond peacebuilding, she encouraged clubs to prioritize membership growth and retention, stressing that Rotary's effectiveness is tied to the diversity and strength of its members.

"Every club must grow--not just in numbers, but in relevance," she said. "We need to attract young professionals, community leaders, and individuals who reflect today's society."

Salambre called for club operations to align with Rotary's values of Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion (DEI). "Everyone must feel seen, heard, and valued. That's how we grow stronger together."

Rotary's 2024-25 theme, "The Magic of Rotary," was also central to her remarks. She urged members to embrace the theme as a call to rediscover the organization's transformative power, especially in underserved areas.

"Rotary's magic lies in our ability to unite people of all backgrounds and turn ideas into lasting impact," Salambre said.

Her visit also underscored Rotary's global priorities, including the final drive to eradicate polio and continued support to The Rotary Foundation. She highlighted Rotary's $50 million annual contribution, matched by $100 million from the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation, as vital to global vaccination efforts.

"Rotary is changing lives--but that change comes at a cost," Salambre said. "Without dues, there's no action. And without action, there's no impact."

Among those present was Augustus Jonathan Flomo, a seasoned Rotarian and District Trainer Representative for Liberia. Flomo described Salambre's visit as both symbolic and strategic.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Liberia NGO By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

"Our District Governor's role is to support clubs in remaining effective, functional, and aligned with Rotary's mission," Flomo said. "Her presence here affirms Liberia's importance in Rotary's global work--particularly in health, education, and peacebuilding."

Flomo added that Rotary's strength lies in its people--leaders who serve without expecting personal gain. "Rotary is about ethical leadership," he said. "Membership is by invitation because we seek people of character who are committed to service."

He also spotlighted key Rotary initiatives in Liberia, including infrastructure support to the Liberia Learning Center and the construction of a medical-grade oxygen plant in Bong County.

"We recently visited the oxygen plant in Bong," he said. "People often take air for granted, but in critical moments, oxygen becomes priceless. Rotary's investments save lives."

Flomo highlighted additional projects like the Nancy Doe Market initiative by the Rotary Club of Monrovia-Sunu, aimed at economic empowerment.

"In five years, that market will be a model--clean water, safe stalls, and a vibrant economic hub for women and small businesses," he noted.

He urged Rotarians to commit to continuous learning through online training and reading, noting that an informed member is an effective one.

"Our District Governor challenged us to do more--and she's right," Flomo concluded. "Rotary is about service and friendship. Liberia has a role to play in showing that the magic of Rotary is real--and it starts with us."