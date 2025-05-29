Nigeria: Aderonke Akanbi Shatters National Sports Festival Record With Stunning Steeplechase Triumph

29 May 2025
Premium Times (Abuja)
By Gbemidepo Popoola

Her electrifying performance in the women's 3000-metre steeplechase not only earned her a gold medal but also smashed the previous festival record

Team Ogun's rising star, Aderonke Akanbi, rewrote the record books at the ongoing Gateway Games 2024 on Wednesday with her dazzling display of endurance and speed.

Taking part in the women's 3000-metre steeplechase, she not only earned a gold medal but also smashed the previous festival record by an impressive margin.

The Ogun State athlete obliterated the previous festival record of 11:07, crossing the finish line at 10:28.04.

This record-breaking performance firmly establishes Akanbi as one of Nigeria's brightest athletic talents, earning her well-deserved acclaim across the festival.

Her victory was even sweeter by her earlier triumph in the 1500m women's final, giving her two remarkable gold medals at this year's competition.

Akanbi's dominance on the track throughout the festival has made her one of the standout performers, inspiring teammates and fans alike.

With this historic run, Akanbi has not only raised the bar for future competitors but has also proven that Nigerian athletics continues pushing boundaries and setting new standards nationally.

