Nigeria: Nursing Mother Wins Shooting Gold for Delta, Urges Greater Investment in the Sport

Oduah Ozuazor, a nursing mother and standout athlete for Team Delta, etched her name into the annals of the Gateway Games 2024 by clinching gold in the rifle shooting event on Wednesday.

Competing just two months after childbirth, her feat not only earned Delta State a coveted medal but also reignited calls for greater investment in the sport of shooting across Nigeria.

Mrs Ozuazor made headlines at the 22nd National Sports Festival in Abeokuta, not just for her podium finish in the rifle shooting event but for her powerful message advocating improved funding and recognition of shooting sports in Nigeria.

Speaking to journalists after her emotional medal ceremony, the proud athlete and mother of a two-month-old baby shared her elation:

"I'm excited with this gold for Delta State. With hard work and unwavering commitment, I believe I can achieve my dream of representing Nigeria at the African Games and the Olympics."

Her victory is even more inspiring, considering the personal and physical challenges she overcame to compete.

Her journey symbolises the untapped potential of shooting as a medal-yielding discipline for Nigeria, both on the continental and global stages.

"Shooting has the potential to bring medals for Nigeria internationally," she said. "With better funding, training, and facilities, we can dominate the sport globally."

Her passionate call comes at a time when shooting sports in Nigeria still struggle with visibility and support compared to mainstream events like football and athletics.

Mrs Ozuazor hopes her victory will spotlight the discipline and motivate stakeholders to take action.

Current shooting medal standings at Gateway Games 2024:

Ogun State - 9 Gold, 10 Silver, 3 Bronze

Rivers State - 8 Gold, 6 Silver, 7 Bronze

Delta State - 8 Gold, 6 Silver, 4 Bronze

With medal counts this tight, shooting has proven to be a key battleground in determining overall standings, and athletes like Mrs Ozuazor are making it clear: the sport deserves its place in the spotlight.