Liberia: NPP's Sando Johnson Says Party Won't Shield Edwin Snowe

Monrovia — The National Patriotic Party (NPP) will not intervene to protect Bomi County Senator Edwin Melvin Snowe following his recent claims that his life is under threat over allegations of plotting to overthrow the government, according to former Senator Sando Johnson, a senior figure within the party.

Senator Snowe, addressing the Liberian Senate and speaking to journalists last week, said a press release from the Ministry of Information, Cultural Affairs and Tourism (MICAT) had endangered his life.

He alleged that he has received calls from international contacts, including foreign security operatives, warning that he is being accused of involvement in a plan to topple the administration.

"My security is in the hands of the state. If I die today, I want the Liberian people to know that the Ministry of Information issued a statement that has threatened my life. If I or my family is harmed, they should be held accountable," Senator Snowe declared.

The Senate has since launched an investigation into the complaint and the broader implications of MICAT's statement.

However, former Bomi County Senator Sando Johnson publicly rejected any expectation that the NPP would shield Snowe. Speaking on Cape FM on Wednesday, May 28, 2025, Johnson said that Snowe must face the investigation on his own and prove his innocence.

"He did the right thing by calling for an investigation. That's what he should have done instead of lobbying for people to speak on his behalf," Johnson stated. "These are serious allegations--not things to joke about. There's no need to pay people or mobilize supporters. Let the process work. If the investigation clears him, then the truth will speak for itself."

Johnson, who lost his Senate seat to Snowe during the 2020 Special Senatorial Election, said party loyalty does not mean automatic protection from scrutiny.

"Yes, he has restored his membership in the NPP, but that doesn't mean the party should step in. Let the investigation take its course. If he's found guilty, then that's one story. If he's found innocent, then he'll be vindicated and the party can step in at this point," Johnson added.

The fallout between the two men comes amid lingering political tensions dating back to the 2020 Senate race in Bomi County. Snowe, then a Representative, contested and won the seat as an Independent Candidate, defeating Johnson, who ran under the NPP banner. Johnson had publicly opposed Snowe's candidacy and vowed to block his path to the Senate.

Since then, the rivalry has remained tense, and observers believe Johnson's recent comments are influenced in part by personal and political history.