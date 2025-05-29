Liberia: Us-Based Charity Provides Scholarships, Supplies to Children in Marshall

29 May 2025
FrontPageAfrica (Monrovia)
By Francis G. Boayue

Marshall — A United States-based non-profit organization, Shiloh Glorious Ministry, has provided educational scholarships, toys, and other essential supplies to underprivileged children in Marshall, Margibi County.

The outreach, held on Saturday, May 17, directly benefited children under the care of the Productive Children Foundation. The donation is part of the ministry's ongoing efforts to support vulnerable communities across Liberia.

During the donation ceremony, Rev. Harriet Bedell, founder of Shiloh Glorious Ministry, highlighted the mission that has driven the organization since its inception in 2007.

"Since 2007, the Shiloh Glorious Ministry with email address shilohgm.org was established with its core values firmly rooted in putting a smile on the faces of the underprivileged," Rev. Bedell said.

She added that the ministry's work is not only about material assistance but also about inspiring hope, faith, and a renewed sense of purpose in children who often feel forgotten.

"We are committed to more service to humanity through this ministry," she said. "It's not just about giving; it's about showing these children that they matter, that they can dream, and that they have value."

Items distributed included toys, learning materials, and basic necessities. Rev. Bedell said the initiative is part of a long-term vision to establish sustainable programs aimed at breaking the cycle of poverty and empowering young people to achieve their full potential.

She emphasized the role of prayer, compassion, and community support in delivering lasting change.

Children and representatives from the Productive Children Foundation expressed gratitude for the support and called for continued engagement with partners like Shiloh Glorious Ministry.

The ministry has carried out similar charitable missions in other parts of Liberia, focusing on underserved communities and prioritizing educational support for children in need.

Read the original article on FrontPageAfrica.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2025 FrontPageAfrica. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 110 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.