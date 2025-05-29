Liberia: Us-Based Charity Provides Scholarships, Supplies to Children in Marshall

Marshall — A United States-based non-profit organization, Shiloh Glorious Ministry, has provided educational scholarships, toys, and other essential supplies to underprivileged children in Marshall, Margibi County.

The outreach, held on Saturday, May 17, directly benefited children under the care of the Productive Children Foundation. The donation is part of the ministry's ongoing efforts to support vulnerable communities across Liberia.

During the donation ceremony, Rev. Harriet Bedell, founder of Shiloh Glorious Ministry, highlighted the mission that has driven the organization since its inception in 2007.

"Since 2007, the Shiloh Glorious Ministry with email address shilohgm.org was established with its core values firmly rooted in putting a smile on the faces of the underprivileged," Rev. Bedell said.

She added that the ministry's work is not only about material assistance but also about inspiring hope, faith, and a renewed sense of purpose in children who often feel forgotten.

"We are committed to more service to humanity through this ministry," she said. "It's not just about giving; it's about showing these children that they matter, that they can dream, and that they have value."

Items distributed included toys, learning materials, and basic necessities. Rev. Bedell said the initiative is part of a long-term vision to establish sustainable programs aimed at breaking the cycle of poverty and empowering young people to achieve their full potential.

She emphasized the role of prayer, compassion, and community support in delivering lasting change.

Children and representatives from the Productive Children Foundation expressed gratitude for the support and called for continued engagement with partners like Shiloh Glorious Ministry.

The ministry has carried out similar charitable missions in other parts of Liberia, focusing on underserved communities and prioritizing educational support for children in need.