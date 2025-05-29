Liberia: Rep. Fahnbulleh Wants Government to Align Education With Job Market Demands

Abidjan — Representative Foday Fahnbulleh has called for increased investment in technical and vocational education in Liberia following his visit to the Mohammed VI Multisectoral Professional School in Abidjan over the weekend.

Serving as a special guest at the institution, Rep. Fahnbulleh praised the school's model of hands-on training and emphasized the importance of regional collaboration in workforce development.

Fahnbulleh, who represents Bong County District 7 in the House of Representatives, was welcomed by the school's administration, faculty, and students. He toured the state-of-the-art facilities and observed training programs in fields such as engineering, renewable energy, information technology, and industrial maintenance.

"The Mohammed VI Multisectoral Professional School stands out as a beacon of excellence in vocational and technical education," he said during the visit. "What impressed me the most was the level of practical, hands-on training students are receiving here -- training that directly responds to the evolving demands of the job market."

He said institutions like Mohammed VI offer a clear example of what Liberia and other West African nations can adopt to better prepare their young populations for employment and entrepreneurship.

"This visit reinforced my conviction that we must invest in similar institutions back home," he added. "It is not just about education--it is about economic empowerment, national development, and preparing our youth for the future. We must shift the narrative from theory-heavy learning to competency-based training."

The Mohammed VI School, funded by the Moroccan government, is part of an initiative to promote technical education and regional integration across West Africa. Its Abidjan campus is one of several institutions designed to serve as a model of modern, skills-based training in the region.

Rep. Fahnbulleh noted that the shared challenges of youth unemployment, skills mismatch, and limited job opportunities require a coordinated regional response. "Our challenges--youth unemployment, economic stagnation, skills mismatch--are similar across the region. That means our solutions should also be aligned. Regional collaboration in education and workforce development is no longer optional; it's essential," he stated.

He proposed the development of bilateral and multilateral partnerships between Liberia and institutions like the Mohammed VI School to promote curriculum development, faculty training, and student exchange programs.

He also pledged to work with Liberia's Ministry of Education and relevant legislative bodies to develop strategies that integrate vocational training into the national development agenda.

"We cannot afford to continue producing graduates who cannot find jobs or create their own," Fahnbulleh said. "We must change our approach and ensure that education leads to employment, innovation, and entrepreneurship."

As part of the visit, Rep. Fahnbulleh held informal discussions with officials of the institution to explore collaborative opportunities. He also met with Liberian students studying in Abidjan and encouraged them to make the most of their training and return home with skills that contribute to national growth.

"This experience has reaffirmed my belief in the transformative power of technical education," he concluded. "I will continue to push for policy reforms and investment in Liberia's TVET sector so our young people can thrive in a competitive global economy."