Nigeria: Many Feared Dead As Flood Ravages Niger Community

An unspecified number of people have reportedly lost their lives in a flood that swept through Mokwa town, headquarters of Mokwa Local Government Area of Niger State.

Residents reported that the road linking the northern and southern parts of Nigeria through Mokwa has also been cut off by the flood.

Although details remain sketchy, some residents estimated that as many as 50 people may have died.

Several houses and properties worth millions of naira were submerged. Others said the death toll could exceed 50, as many residents, including women and children, were still missing.

Daily Trust gathered that the flood was triggered by a torrential downpour that lasted for several hours on Wednesday night, submerging homes and sweeping away residents in their sleep.

A resident, Mohammed Usman, said several bodies had already been recovered from the water, but many others remain unaccounted for, especially in areas where houses were completely submerged.

The Director of Information and Special Duties at the Niger State Emergency Management Agency (NSEMA), Dr. Ibrahim Audu Hussaini, confirmed the incident to Daily Trust.

He said the agency was still gathering details about the extent of the disaster and would make his findings known in due course.