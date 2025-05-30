Gambia: Transport Minister Clarifies Concern Over Pilgrims' Food

Following recent complaints regarding the quality and type of food provided to pilgrims, the minister of Transport, Works and Infrastructure, Hon. Ebrima Sillah, refuted the allegations of the food being not conducive.

Speaking on the Coffee Times on West Coast Radio, the minister acknowledged that the foods served are consistent with what was provided to pilgrims. However, he said authorities have also recognised that some individuals, especially those from this country, may not be accustomed to the cuisine - a difference in dietary preferences led to the current concerns.

"The food that people often perceive as bad is actually intended to be beneficial. It's high in fiber and provides essential nutrients to prevent issues like diarrhea and dehydration. However, many of us in this country are not accustomed to this type of cuisine," he explained.

"Despite this, the food is extremely healthy. Fortunately, during my time there, I wasn't part of a package programme; I experienced the same meals as everyone else," he explained.

"I don't want to trivialize the issue, but any complaint about the situation in Mecca is taken very seriously by the government and the Ministry responsible and the Hajj Commission," he noted.

"We have doctors and highly experienced Hajj guides on the ground. I doubt they would leave people in danger without assisting them."

"Sometimes, there's a lot of underlying politics involved, not necessarily party politics. For example, in 2022, many operators were unhappy with the Hajj Commission's centralised arrangements. They felt they should have more autonomy, with the Commission acting as a regulator rather than being directly involved in operations."

"Upon our return, some changes were made to give operators more control, while the Hajj Commission maintained oversight. This year, the chosen hotel has VIP facilities, but the operators can't offer their own VIP services for extra fees. I suspect these factors might be contributing to the complaints, as some people might be manipulated to express frustration," he underlined.

"I'm just speculating, as I'm not currently there. I don't want to downplay the complaints, but I'm glad the Ministry of Religious Affairs has issued a statement strongly denying the allegations and clarifying the situation, even providing pictures of the food. To be honest, it's the same type of food that was served when I was there. The main issue is that many people from our country aren't accustomed to this type of cuisine."

