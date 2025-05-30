Gambia: Transport Minister Clarifies Concern Over Pilgrims' Food

29 May 2025
The Point (Banjul)
By Jankey Ceesay

Following recent complaints regarding the quality and type of food provided to pilgrims, the minister of Transport, Works and Infrastructure, Hon. Ebrima Sillah, refuted the allegations of the food being not conducive.

Speaking on the Coffee Times on West Coast Radio, the minister acknowledged that the foods served are consistent with what was provided to pilgrims. However, he said authorities have also recognised that some individuals, especially those from this country, may not be accustomed to the cuisine - a difference in dietary preferences led to the current concerns.

"The food that people often perceive as bad is actually intended to be beneficial. It's high in fiber and provides essential nutrients to prevent issues like diarrhea and dehydration. However, many of us in this country are not accustomed to this type of cuisine," he explained.

"Despite this, the food is extremely healthy. Fortunately, during my time there, I wasn't part of a package programme; I experienced the same meals as everyone else," he explained.

"I don't want to trivialize the issue, but any complaint about the situation in Mecca is taken very seriously by the government and the Ministry responsible and the Hajj Commission," he noted.

"We have doctors and highly experienced Hajj guides on the ground. I doubt they would leave people in danger without assisting them."

"Sometimes, there's a lot of underlying politics involved, not necessarily party politics. For example, in 2022, many operators were unhappy with the Hajj Commission's centralised arrangements. They felt they should have more autonomy, with the Commission acting as a regulator rather than being directly involved in operations."

"Upon our return, some changes were made to give operators more control, while the Hajj Commission maintained oversight. This year, the chosen hotel has VIP facilities, but the operators can't offer their own VIP services for extra fees. I suspect these factors might be contributing to the complaints, as some people might be manipulated to express frustration," he underlined.

"I'm just speculating, as I'm not currently there. I don't want to downplay the complaints, but I'm glad the Ministry of Religious Affairs has issued a statement strongly denying the allegations and clarifying the situation, even providing pictures of the food. To be honest, it's the same type of food that was served when I was there. The main issue is that many people from our country aren't accustomed to this type of cuisine."

Presidential term limit dominates regional consultative dialogues

GEA demands immediate freeze of mining licences

Read the original article on The Point.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2025 The Point. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 110 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.