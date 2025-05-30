Nigeria: Katsina Governor Commissions 16km Road Linking Musawa to Kano State

Governor Radda described the road as a gateway to opportunity, progress, and social unity.

In a landmark event that promises to transform the lives of thousands of people, Governor Dikko Umaru Radda officially commissioned the newly completed 16-kilometre double-cut surface-dressed road connecting Marabar Musawa, Gingin, Tabanni, and the Kano State border.

Speaking at the ceremony, Governor Radda described the road not just as infrastructure, but as a gateway to opportunity, progress, and social unity.

"This road is a vital link for hardworking farmers and traders in our communities who have long been held back by poor access to markets and services," he said. "It is a symbol of our commitment to inclusive development -- to ensure that no part of Katsina is left behind."

Originally awarded under the last administration in 2017 with a budget of 2.15 billion Naira and a planned completion of 14 months, the project faced delays and was left unfinished. But under Governor Radda's administration, the road was revived in December 2024 and completed with an investment of 3.84 billion Naira, including a durable new bridge connecting Kasina to neighbouring Kano State.

Mr Radda expressed gratitude to the Ministry of Works, contractors CECCE Nigeria Limited, engineers, and community stakeholders whose dedication made the project possible. He urged the people of Musawa Local Government and surrounding areas to protect and cherish this new asset.

"This is a shared achievement," he stressed. "Together, we have turned ambition into reality. Let this road serve our children and generations yet to come," he added.

The Commissioner for Works, Housing and Transport, Sani Magaji Ingawa, praised the Governor's visionary leadership, saying the road would significantly improve transport, trade, and quality of life in the region.

Representing the contractors, Mr Jim of CECCE Nigeria Limited, reaffirmed his company's commitment to delivering quality infrastructure and supporting the state's development goals.

The Chairman of Musawa Local Government Area expressed appreciation to Governor Radda for fulfilling a long-awaited promise that would benefit five wards and empower local farmers and residents.

Former Deputy Governor, Tukur Ahmad Jikamshi spoke of the Governor's faith-driven leadership and called the road's completion a blessing and a sign of real progress under divine guidance.

The commissioning ceremony was attended by traditional rulers, government officials, local stakeholders, security agencies, and a large crowd of enthusiastic residents -- all united in celebrating a new chapter of growth and connectivity for Katsina State.