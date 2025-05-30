Nigeria: May 29 - the Worst Is Behind Us - Tinubu

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has thanked Nigerians for their patience and understanding over his reforms, stating that the worst effect of his administration's reform agenda is already behind us as a people.

In his message to Nigerians on the two year anniversary of his administration, President Tinubu insisted that his reforms were necessary to keep the country afloat, saying the only alternative would have been a fiscal crisis.

He said, "By the Grace of God, we are confident that the worst is behind us. The real impact of our governance objectives is beginning to take hold. The future is bright, and together, we will build a stronger, more inclusive Nigeria that we can all be proud of."

He continued, "It was apparent that if the federal government and the other two tiers of government must remain viable and cater to the citizens' welfare, we must do away with decades-long fuel subsidies and the corruption-ridden multiple foreign exchange windows.

"The two were no longer sustainable and have become a chokehold on our nation's neck, strangling our nation's future. While our administration has implemented the reforms to restore and reinvigorate our national economy and strengthen our social fabric as a strong and united country, I must thank my fellow citizens for your support and belief in the grand vision we share to uplift our nation and renew our collective hopes and aspirations.

"We are halfway through the journey that began 24 months ago. Today, May 29, 2025, offers our administration the opportunity to share again how far we have gone and our progress in steering our country along the critical path of socio-economic development.

"Today, I proudly affirm that our economic reforms are working. We are on course to building a greater, more economically stable nation. Under our Renewed Hope Agenda, our administration pledged to tackle economic instability, improve security nationwide, reduce corruption, reform governance, and lift our people out of poverty.

"We do not take your patience for granted. I must restate that the only alternative to the reforms our administration initiated was a fiscal crisis that would have bred runaway inflation, external debt default, crippling fuel shortages, a plunging Naira, and an economy in a free-fall."

Economy

President Tinubu said despite the bump in the cost of living, the country has made progress, "Inflation has begun to ease, with rice prices and other staples declining. The oil and gas sector is recovering; rig counts are up by over 400% in 2025 compared to 2021, and over $8 billion in new investments have been committed.

"We have stabilised our economy and are now better positioned for growth and prepared to withstand global shocks.

"In 2025, we remain on track with our fiscal targets. Gross proceeds per barrel from crude oil are broadly aligned with our forecasts as we intensify our efforts to ramp up production. Our fiscal deficit has narrowed sharply from 5.4% of GDP in 2023 to 3.0% in 2024.

"We achieved this through improved revenue generation and greater transparency in government finances. In the first quarter of this year, we recorded over N6 trillion in revenue. We have discontinued Ways & Means financing, which has been a major contributor to high and sticky inflation. The NNPC, no longer burdened by unsustainable fuel subsidies, is now a net contributor to the Federation Account. We are also achieving fuel supply security through local refining.

"Our debt position is improving. While foreign exchange revaluation pushed our debt-to-GDP ratio to around 53%, our debt service-to-revenue ratio dropped from nearly 100% in 2022 to under 40% by 2024. We paid off our IMF obligations and grew our net external reserves by almost 500% from $4 billion in 2023 to over $23 billion by the end of 2024."

The president said because of the reforms, state revenue increased by over N6 trillion in 2024, ensuring that subnational governments can reduce their debt burden, meet salaries and pension obligations on a timely basis, and invest more in critical infrastructure and human capital development.

Tax reforms

The president explained that one of his administration's impactful achievements is the tax reform, saying by "By the end of 2024, our tax-to-GDP ratio rose from 10% to over 13.5%, a remarkable leap in just one year. This was not by accident. It results from deliberate improvement in our tax administration and policies designed to make our tax system fairer, more efficient, and more growth-oriented. We are eliminating the burden of multiple taxation, making it easier for small businesses to grow and join the formal economy.

"The tax reforms will protect low-income households and support workers by expanding their disposable income. Essential goods and services such as food, education, and healthcare will now attract 0% VAT. Rent, public transportation, and renewable energy will be fully exempted from VAT to reduce household costs further. We are ending the era of wasteful and opaque tax waivers.

"Instead, we have introduced targeted and transparent incentives supporting high-impact manufacturing, technology, and agriculture sectors. These reforms are not just about revenue but about stimulating inclusive economic growth. There is a deliberate focus on our youth, who a friendlier tax environment for digital jobs and remote work will empower.

"Through export incentives, Nigerian businesses will be able to compete globally. Our National Single Window project streamlines international trade, reduces delays, and enhances Nigeria's competitiveness. To promote fairness and accountability, we are establishing a Tax Ombudsman, an independent institution that will protect vulnerable taxpayers and ensure the system works for everyone, especially small businesses."

President Tinubu further explained that the reforms are designed to reduce the cost of living, promote economic justice, and build a business-friendly economy that attracts investment and supports every Nigerian.

"Together, we are creating a system where prosperity is shared, and no one is left behind. We have breathed new life into the solid minerals sector as part of our efforts to diversify the economy. Revenue has increased phenomenally, and investors are setting up processing plants as the sector dumps the old pit-to-port policy and embraces a new value-added policy."

Health Sector

Despite the prevailing situation, the president said over 1,000 Primary Health Centres are being revitalised nationwide and an additional 5,500 PHCs are being upgraded under Renewed Hope Health Agenda.

"We are establishing six new cancer treatment centres. Three are ready. We offer free dialysis services in pilot tertiary hospitals and subsidise the service in others.

"Under the Presidential Maternal Health Initiative, over 4,000 women have undergone free cesarean sections.

"Lastly, we have expanded Health Insurance Coverage from 16 million to 20 million within two years. As a result of our bold and deliberate policies, the economy is growing stronger again. Real GDP rose by 4.6% in Q4 2024, with full-year growth of 3.4%. This is one of the strongest in a decade."

Security

President Tinubu agreed that without a responsive and reliable national security infrastructure that can protect lives and properties, "Our economy will not perform optimally, and those who seek to harm us will impair and disrupt our way of life."

He, therefore, said his administration is committed to the security and safety of lives.

"For our government, protecting our people and their peaceful way of life is the utmost priority. Since I assumed our country's leadership, our administration has improved collaboration among security agencies, increased intelligence-driven operations, and better ensured the welfare of our armed forces and security personnel.

"I use this opportunity to salute the courage and everyday sacrifice of our service men and women. We may not always witness the tremendous efforts they make to keep us safe, but we benefit every day from the results of their dedication. Even if we do not thank them often enough, they willingly face danger so we can go about our lives freely and without fear.

"Our military, police, and intelligence agencies are committed to always responding to emerging security threats and new challenges because it is the patriotic duty they owe a grateful nation. Amid the new security challenges, we can report some successes.

"In some areas of the Northwest, hitherto under the control of bandits, our gallant armed forces have restored order, reducing and eliminating threats to lives and livelihoods. With the success achieved, farmers are back tilling the land to feed us. Highways, hitherto dangerous for travellers, have become safer. Our security agencies have succeeded many times in rescuing the abducted citizens from the hands of their tormentors.

"I promise you, we shall remain vigilant, as I told security chiefs during the last meeting to up their game and collaborate to end this plague of evil men. Every Nigerian deserves to live without fear."

Food Security/ infrastructure

President Tinubu noted that agriculture and food security were top priorities of his Renewed Hope Agenda.

"We have launched aggressive initiatives to boost local food production, support farmers, and stabilise food prices. We have also invested in mechanised farming by procuring thousands of tractors, other farming tools, and fertilisers.

"Under the Renewed Hope Agenda, the federal government has continued with major road construction and rehabilitation projects across all geopolitical zones, from the Abuja-Kaduna-Zaria-Kano Dual Carriageway, the 9th Mile-Otukpo-Makurdi Road, the Lagos-Calabar Coastal Highway, Abuja-Lokoja-Benin Road, Enugu-Onitsha Expressway, Oyo-OgbomosoRoad, Sokoto-Badagry Road, Enugu-Port Harcourt Expressway, Second Niger Bridge Access Road to Bodo-Bonny Road among hundreds of ongoing road projects across the country.

"We have launched initiatives to improve electricity generation by upgrading generation and transmission infrastructure and investing in off-grid solar energy to power our homes, business premises, industries, schools, and hospitals. In the spirit of democracy and national renewal, we are preparing to welcome the world to Nigeria soon for the Motherland Festival."

He stressed that the festival will spotlight "our rich heritage, dynamic creative industries, and the vibrant energy of our people. It will showcase Nigeria's beauty through tourism, culture, and innovation, inviting the world to rediscover our nation.

"The Nigerian diaspora plays a vital role in our national transformation. Their expertise, investment, and global perspective are key to shaping the future we seek.

"In recognition, the government has introduced policies like the diaspora bond and the non-resident Bank Verification Number to make it easier for Nigerians abroad to invest, engage, and contribute meaningfully to the country's progress," he said.