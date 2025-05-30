Nigeria: Shango PHC - No Beds, No Light, No Hope

blog

Fatima Muhammad, a 40-year-old mother of eight, recalled the night she pleaded with staff to keep the Shango Primary Health Care (PHC) facility open past closing hours, "my daughter collapsed, I had to beg them to stay open."

The narrowly escaped tragedy echoes the desperation of a community battling a crumbling healthcare system. With no beds, no light, and no hope, residents face a daily struggle for healthcare.

Shango PHC, a Level 1 health facility, serves 15 to 20 patients daily, including residents of nearby villages and students at Niger State College of Education. Despite being a level 1 PHC, it does not meet the basic requirements based on the minimum service provision, which include a minimum of 5 rooms to serve as units, availability of potable water, essential drugs, and functioning equipment. The facility also lacks access to the Basic Health Care Provision Fund (BHCPF).

Communities as far as 2 kilometres away, with some recently connected by a bridge, depend on this overstretched facility. Pregnant women often walk long distances only to find the health facility closed by 2 p.m., even on weekends. The absence of a 24-hour service puts lives at constant risk.

Rabiatu Abdulk̔adir, the women's leader, lamented that, "I came for a blood pressure check, but there was no apparatus. During an emergency at night, we cannot bring our children or pregnant women here because we will not meet anyone, since we are not mobile to go farther to access care."

Garba Galadima, a community leader who lost his sister and her baby due to delayed care, noted that, "she was in labour late at night and before we could get a vehicle to the health facility, we lost her. This would not have happened if this health facility is expanded to provide round-the-clock services," Galadima said.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Health Nigeria By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Jummai M. Abubakar, head of the PHC, corroborated the crisis. "We need government support to function," she said, pointing to the lack of BHCPF funding, erratic power, and limited staff as core challenges. Without lab services, overnight care, or steady electricity, outcomes for patients remain bleak.

Shango's plight reflects the gaps in the goals of the Nigeria Health Sector Renewal Plan (2023-2026) to ensure efficient, equitable, and quality health systems through the second pillar. Without investment in infrastructure, staffing, and equipment, communities like this will continue to fall through the cracks.

The community is hereby calling on the policymakers and concerned authorities to:

Expand the health facility to a level 2 PHC with different units and wards, providing round-the-clock services

Provide essential drugs and equipment in the health facility

Install solar power and access to clean water

Introduce basic laboratory services for diagnosis

"Healthcare should not end at 2 p.m," Garba Galadima said, "our lives do not stop, then neither should the PHC."