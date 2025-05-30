Liberia: Roberts International Airport Restores Normal Operations After Aircraft Incident Involving President Boakai

Monrovia — Normal operations have resumed at the Roberts International Airport (RIA) following the runway incident involving a private aircraft that had on board His Excellency President Joseph Nyuma Boakai, Sr. The Liberia Airport Authority (LAA) has confirmed that all flights are now departing and arriving on schedule, and airport activities have returned to full swing.

The disruption occurred on Thursday, May 29, when the private jet experienced a tire burst upon landing, causing the aircraft to become temporarily disabled on the runway. The incident prompted a swift emergency response from LAA personnel and aviation technical teams, who successfully removed the aircraft, allowing flight operations to resume.

In a statement released Thursday evening, the LAA assured the public that the situation had been brought under control without any casualties. "His Excellency President Joseph Nyuma Boakai, Sr., and all other individuals on board were safely evacuated without injury, in full alignment with the airport's emergency response procedures," the Authority stated.

The Authority also addressed public speculation regarding the cause of the incident. "In light of public speculation, the LAA categorically refutes misinformation suggesting that the incident was caused by poor runway conditions. The runway infrastructure remains fully compliant with international aviation safety standards," the statement added, clarifying that the issue stemmed solely from a mechanical failure related to the aircraft's tire.

By Friday morning, the airport was operating at full capacity. Royal Air Maroc successfully departed, Asky Airlines landed without incident and was preparing for its next scheduled flight, and dozens of Liberian Muslim pilgrims headed for the Hajj pilgrimage to Mecca had begun the check-in process.

The Liberia Airport Authority extended its gratitude to passengers, airline partners, and stakeholders for their patience during the temporary disruption and reaffirmed its commitment to safety, efficiency, and service excellence.

"The LAA remains committed to ensuring the highest standards of safety, efficiency, and transparency in all airport operations," the statement noted.