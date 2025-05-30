Liberia: Aplsul Announces Leadership Elections, Unveils Candidates and Key Dates

The Association of Professional Land Surveyors of Liberia (APLSUL) has officially announced its upcoming leadership elections, setting the stage for a new corps of officers to steer the organization forward.

Speaking to journalists in Monrovia on Monday, APLSUL Chairman Mr. Henry K. Lamadineconfirmed that all preparations have been finalized for the elections, which will be held in accordance with Section 6 of the Association's Constitution.

The election process is being managed by an Adhoc Election Committee constituted by Acting President Mr. Samuel W. Danway, Jr. The committee is chaired by Mr. Lamadinehimself, with Mr. David M. Beyan serving as Co-Chairman and Mr. Lawrence R.M. Henries as Member.

Founded on March 21, 2013, APLSUL serves as the legal regulatory body for professional land surveyors in Liberia. It operates under a constitutional mandate to uphold the ethics, practices, and integrity of the profession.

In a bid to fill six key leadership positions -- President, Vice President, General Secretary, Assistant General Secretary, Treasurer and Chaplain, the committee has opened nominations, with several candidates already in the race for the top three posts.

Presidential Candidates, Mr. Lawrence M. J. Zayzay, Sr., A licensed private-sector surveyor with a National Diploma in Survey Engineering and Land Surveying from the Polytechnic of Namibia.

Mr. Albert D. Giah, Jr. A licensed surveyor at the Liberia Land Authority (LLA) and CEO of Contours Limited. He holds a certificate in Software Engineering from NIIT Liberia.

Vice Presidential Candidates, Mr. MacArthur Z. Beyan, A licensed surveyor at LLA with certifications from SIDA, MLME, USAID, and a Bachelor's Degree from United Methodist University

Mr. David G. Whea, Also of the LLA, Mr. Whea holds a BSc in Civil Engineering from the University of Liberia and a Land Surveying certificate from AMEU.

General Secretary Candidates, Mr. Tom W. Nimely , A licensed surveyor at LLA, currently studying Software Engineering at BlueCrestUniversity and certified in Land Surveying by AMEU

Miss Abigail N. Pellewuwan, A licensed surveyor at LLA, she holds a BSc in Mining Engineering from the University of Liberia and a Land Surveying certificate from the Forestry Training Institute.

Chairman Lamadine also announced the following key dates, Presidential Debate: Thursday, May 29, 2025. Time: 2:00 PM - 5:00 PM, Venue, APLSUL Office, Sinkor-Old Road, behind Conex Gas Station, Election Day, Saturday, May 31, 2025, Time: 9:00 am, 4:00 pm

Mr. Lamadine emphasized that the committee remains open to receiving additional applications for the remaining leadership positions.

He encouraged all eligible members to participate actively in the electoral process, which is seen as critical to enhancing APLSUL's governance and promoting professional excellence in Liberia's land surveying sector.