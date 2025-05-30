Lesotho: Magistrate Murenzi's Disciplinary Hearing Stalls

Moorosi Tsiane / Hopolang Mokhopi

SUSPENDED Senior Resident Magistrate Peter Murenzi's disciplinary hearing has been postponed to next week after he was denied legal representation during the proceedings.

The hearing was scheduled to resume on Tuesday at the High Court premises, but according to a source close to the matter, Magistrate Murenzi requested access to witness statements and asked to be represented by his lawyers but his requests were denied by the disciplinary panel.

"The judge told him that lawyers are not permitted at this stage of the proceedings because it is still considered an internal process," the source explained.

The panel is chaired by High Court Judge Realeboha Mathaba.

Advocate Kabelo Letuka, who had been instructed to represent Murenzi alongside Advocate Napo Mafaesa, confirmed that the hearing could not go ahead.

"The hearing was postponed to next Tuesday after the panel ruled that legal representation isn't allowed at this stage. He was directed to find someone from within the judiciary (employee) to represent him instead," Adv Letuka said.

Magistrate Murenzi has been on suspension since February, following serious allegations that he was part of a scheme to unlawfully release inmates awaiting trial from Lesotho Correctional Service (LCS) facilities. His suspension came in the wake of the arrest and suspension of LCS officer Ralekoti Mokhahlane. The pair allegedly conspired to secure the release of five inmates: Hei "Lekaota" Nketsi, Moeketsi Rantheba, Lebajoa Mpeke, Molahlei Mpeke, and Retšelisitsoe Mpeke, all held at Maseru Central Correctional Institution.

Magistrate Murenzi is accused of granting questionable bail to the group and facilitating their release while they were still on remand. Initially charged with three counts, he now faces a single charge. Details of the remaining charge remain under wraps.

The disciplinary proceedings stem from an investigation ordered by Chief Justice Sakoane Sakoane, who instructed High Court and Court of Appeal Registrar Mathato Sekoai to probe cases of dubious bail rulings, including those allegedly involving Magistrate Murenzi.

One case in question involved the Mpeke brothers, who had been denied bail by Magistrate Lerato Ntelane after being remanded in November last year for impersonating soldiers in Marakabei. Despite the High Court being the appropriate venue for further bail consideration, Magistrate Murenzi allegedly granted them M100 bail each under what have been described as questionable circumstances.

Meanwhile, Lekaota and Rantheba are facing charges of conspiring to kill a key witness in the high-profile murder case of radio personality Ralikonelo "Leqhashasha" Joki. Although their bail applications had also been denied, they were released in January under suspicious circumstances reportedly orchestrated by Trooper Mokhahlane. Nketsi was re-arrested shortly after, and Rantheba later turned himself in.

Both men are now standing trial alongside co-accused Moabi Sisioana and Sootho Liphoto before Judge Tšeliso Mokoko in connection with Joki's 2023 murder.

When re-arrested, both Nketsi and Rantheba told Magistrate Itumeleng Letsika that they had been in their cells when an unfamiliar prison warder informed them they were free to leave.

Magistrate Murenzi later confirmed that he had ordered the release of the five accused in two separate matters, but denied any wrongdoing, insisting he had been the magistrate on call and exercised his legal discretion.

His disciplinary hearing is now scheduled to continue next Tuesday.

