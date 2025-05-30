Liberia: Why Liberia Deserves the UNSC Non-Permanent Seat

It might sound quizzical to many why Liberia deserves the non-permanent seat on the United Nations Security Council (UNSC). It could be those in both national and international political-diplomatic corridors that are broody about why Liberia deserves a non-permanent seat on the United Nations Security Council.

This is true of Africa, the world's second largest continent that is home to some of the poorest nations on earth.

Can anything good come of out of Liberia or can Liberia rewrite history its history dating back specifically from the days of the old in the liberation struggle?

Following years of negligence, self-destruction and pariah-state status, Liberia has picked up the broken pieces, made enormously critical strides to reshape its standings and restructure its governance architectures in line with national and international principles. Nearly two decades of uninterrupted peace and democratic tidiness bear truth to the country's expression of willingness and preparedness to transpose itself, and become the beacon of hope and the oasis of social justice and political sanctity it was prior to conflagration of conflict.

Reminder about Liberia international credentials and profiles is now a monumental obligation as the country seeks a place on the United Nations Security Council as non-permanent member.

Since its independence in 1847, the Republic of Liberia has stood tall on the world stage, not even when it was in the throes of conflict. Though politically struggled, its sons and daughters carried it on their shoulders and reminded the rest of the world that it would be the highest of disservice to neglect a country that fought so hard to stabilize the world, helped countries achieve political relevance and gave meaning and life to international organizations.

Why Liberia deserves the UNSC Non-permanent? The country has a rich credentials in strategic international involvement and participation, championing the struggle for the emancipation of the African continent from the clutches of colonialism.

It did not demonstrate any ounce of torpor as the oldest independent African nation in the pursuit of solutions to global issues, but was instrumental and forceful in the early establishment of international organizations, particularly the League of Nations and the United Nations. That should be an infrangible mark of respect accorded the nation.

As one of the few independent African nations that became a founding member of both organizations, Liberia's participation on the global stage allowed it to advocate for African sovereignty and support decolonization efforts.

Liberia joined the League of Nations in 1920, making it a founding member, and this early participation provided a platform for Liberia to advocate for its interests and those of other African nations.

Liberia became a founding member of the United Nations in 1945, reaffirming its commitment to global cooperation, with then Secretary of State, Gabriel Dennis, signing the UN Charter during the San Francisco Conference, symbolizing the country's dedication to global governance.

In the absence of other fully independent African nations at the time, Liberia's membership in the UN was a significant achievement. This is how important Liberia's significance to the UN and international diplomacy is portended.

Why Liberia deserves the UNSC Non-permanent seat? There is no question about Liberia's qualification as the basis it should not be considered for the prestigious position on the UNSC. As a country that cherishes and values its organizational obligations, the country has not faltered in paying its required dues to global bodies, let alone the United Nations - a significant global structure it helped to form.

Not just a member, but a founding member of the United Nations, Liberia sits in the right position than other nations competing against it. What more could it have done in the interest of international peace which is one of the UN's obligations.

Why Liberia deserves UNSC Non-permanent seat? The country's history is not replete without mentioning its peace-keeping and harmony-fostering endeavors when others found themselves entangled in civil wars that decimated their populations, jumbled socio-economic conditions and regressedinfrastructural forward-march.

When Congo, then one of Africa's conflict hotspots, was engulfed by war in the 1960s, Liberia rose to the occasion, not just as another African nation, but a continental player that was leading by example. It was a responsibility so well bequeathed in response to the binding ideals and principles of the United Nations - a contribution to one of the UN purposes. Though not a formal criterion, the General Assembly also considers the contribution of a candidate country to the maintenance of international peace and security and to the other purposes of the Organization.

It is suggested that other factors, such as a country's economic contribution, population size, and peacekeeping contributions, may also be considered, though these are not explicitly mentioned in the UN Charter.

Liberia has been actively involved in international affairs, particularly those concerning Africa and Pan-Africanism.

Liberia is not carried away by the historical accolade of being a founding member of the UN, it has demonstrated full capacity and responsibility in reshaping the global order being enjoyed today. It is a country that has never shied away from portraying the beautiful values of the UN, ably working with other members of the UN - even those are not, in promoting peace, advancing security and protecting basic human rights, and above all, living the true meaning of democracy.

Clearly, Liberia was a vocal advocate for African independence and self-determination, particularly against apartheid in South Africa. It also actively supported Pan-Africanist movements and ideologies. In fact, at some point, many nations referred to Liberia as the "doyen of African democracy"

It is a shining example of peace, security and national cohesion, all of which are resisted by other UN member countries.

Yes, Liberia truly deserves the United Nations Security Council Non-permanent seat, because it has the wherewithal to make Africa proud as it has done over the years when given the opportunity to serve. And Foreign Minister Sara Beyslow-Nyanti, who is Liberia's top Diplomat, reminded the global body about what the UN should stand for and represent.

"I think the time is right for the strong calls because many African countries have had different experiences that have led many of us to believe that the current configuration for global governance on peace and security no longer fits the purpose. The needs of countries during conflicts, post-conflicts during reconstruction are not being met in line with the expectations and it is important that voices are heard - we talk about leaving no one behind. And if the countries that are affected don't feel that they have adequate, just and equitable representation, then there is a problem," said Liberia's Foreign Minister Madam Sara Beyslow-Nyanti, as Africans countries push for permanent representation on the UNSC.

Her rallying call for reform and challenging of the Council's control by the wealthy at the United Nations during her appearance on the Global Stage program at the UN Headquarters in New York is a testament of how Liberia values the UN and wants it be the true meaning its obligations.

She added: "I know that they should be given permanent seats because Africa is the source of most of the resources of the world, and Africa is very critical to global governance, to multilateralism, and you cannot have a rules-based world order that does not reflect all of the world's people adequately, so it needs to happen. And if permanent seats are selected, we have the African Union (AU) and the AU will decide how African Union will be represented at the UN Security Council."

"The UN needs to lead by examples, and the UN needs to stand by the principles that it holds others accountable to. You can't be telling nations, least developed counties, least developing countries that they must be inclusive and that you must have equitable systems and all these things where the highest body at the UN is very skewed in terms of who has a voice and who can say what happens around the world and then can choose not to live by what they are telling others to do. I am sorry it does not work like that anymore. And we need to be accountable, all of us have to be accountable and not only some of us."

All nations with voting rights must make Liberia their choice because it deserves the post based on its credentials, roles and contributions to the UN and the world at large. Vote Liberia,vote a glowing and rejuvenated United Nations.