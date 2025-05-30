Liberia Poised for Historic UN Security Council Seat

In a confident stride toward global recognition, the Government of Liberia has announced its impending election to the United Nations Security Council, while also unveiling sweeping national initiatives in energy, infrastructure, justice, and diplomacy.

Deputy Minister for Press and Public Affairs at the Ministry of Information, Cultural Affairs and Tourism (MICAT), DanialSando, addressed the media with a firm declaration saying, "Liberia will be elected as a non-permanent member of the UN Security Council on June 7, 2025."

With a delegation already en route to New York, including Information Minister Jerolinmek Matthew Piah and Foreign Affairs Minister Sara Beysolow Nyanti, Liberia is poised to take a seat at the world's most powerful diplomatic table. This marks the country's second term on the Council, a testament to its growing role in international peace and security.

A celebratory watch party will be held at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, and all Liberians-at home and abroad are encouraged to join in this moment of national pride.

The Liberia Electricity Corporation (LEC) has made notable progress in restoring and expanding the power grid. Key urban corridors such as Monrovia, Paynesville, and RobertsfieldHighway now shine under newly installed streetlights-a move hailed as a deterrent to nighttime crime and a boost to public safety.

Sando disclosed that the Ministry of Public Works has procured heavy-duty (yellow machines) set to arrive by year-end to enhance road maintenance. Major paving projects including the Ganta to Zwedru highway will help connect southeastern Liberia to the capital by 2029, bridging longstanding geographic and economic gaps.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Liberia International Organisations By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Liberia is campaigning to retain its prestigious Category A seat on the International Maritime Organization (IMO). At a recent launch in London, maritime officials emphasized Liberia's critical role since 1949 in shaping global maritime policy and safety.

Addressing misinformation, Sando clarified that the Buchanan Bridge connecting Grand Bassa University to Buchanan City is not abandoned. Foundational work has been completed, and the imported structure is set to arrive in August for full resumption of construction.

From May 31 to June 3, a multi-party delegation from India-including nine current MPs and ex-diplomats will visit Liberia. They will engage with President Joseph Boakai and other senior leaders, focusing on bilateral ties and global peace initiatives.

Meanwhile, Finance Minister Augustine Ngafuan is representing Liberia at the African Development Bank's Annual Meetings in Côte d'Ivoire, where the election of a new AfDB President is underway. In closing, Deputy Minister Sando reaffirmed the Boakai administration's dedication to progress.

"Despite attempts to downplay the achievements of this government, Liberia is advancing with purpose, with unity, and with results. The world is watching, and Liberia is rising," he added.