Ghana: GJA Elections - Dwumfour Files for Re-Election As President

The President of the Ghana Journalists Association (GJA), Mr Albert Kwabena Dwumfour, has filed his nomination to contest for a second term in the upcoming GJA national elections slated for June 30, 2025.

His nomination, submitted in accordance with guidelines set by the GJA Elections Committee, follows the official opening of nominations on May 16 for members in good standing to contest various executive positions within the association.

A statement issued by his campaign chairman, Mr Gabriel Asante Bosompim, confirmed Mr Dwumfour's intention to seek re-election.

According to the statement, the incumbent President appeared confident and resolute as he completed the nomination process.

"After filing his nomination, Mr Dwumfour, who looked confident and poised for the upcoming general elections, encouraged journalists in good standing to go to the polls on June 30, 2025, and cast their votes," the statement said.

It further emphasised Mr Dwumfour's call for a peaceful, fair and transparent electoral process, urging all aspirants and members to engage in decorous and orderly campaigns.

"He also encouraged all aspirants in the elections and journalists to go about the process of campaigning in a peaceful, fair and orderly manner," the statement added.

Positions available in the elections include president, vice president, general secretary, organising secretary, treasurer, public affairs officer, and various regional executive roles.

Mr Dwumfour's declaration to seek another term sets the stage for what is expected to be a keenly contested election, as members of the GJA prepare to elect new leadership to steer the affairs of the association over the next term.

The GJA election is a significant event on the association's calendar, as it determines the leadership that will champion the welfare of journalists and press freedom in Ghana.