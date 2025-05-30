Ghana: Let's Unite Towards Removing Barriers to Girls' Education - Veep

This year's Menstrual Health and Hygiene Day has been launched with a call for collective action to remove all obstacles that prevent girls from accessing education.

The commemoration themed: "Together for a Period-Friendly Ghana," highlighted the need for a unified effort to address menstrual health issues.

A speech read on behalf of the Vice President, Prof. Naana Jane Opoku-Agyemang, emphasised the need to advocate and break the silence in women during menstrual periods.

She stated that, menstruation remained a significant barrier to health, education, and human dignity for many girls and women in Ghana, stressing the lack of access to sanitary products, safe water, sanitation, and hygiene facilities as major contributing factors.

In a bid to address these challenges, Prof. Opoku-Agyemang noted that, government had initiated a program to distribute free sanitary pads to schools, accompanied by education on menstrual health and hygiene.

She called on stakeholders to create a supportive environment where girls' and women can thrive without the burden of period poverty and related issues.

The Deputy Minister of Education, Mr Clement Apaak, acknowledged his commitment as a male advocate to girl child education stressing that, menstruation is a natural cause but not by choice.

"Menstruation is a natural biological process, yet for some girls and women in our Republic, it is a source of shame and missed opportunities, from the lack of access to sanitary products and safe water, from sanitation and hygiene, wash facilities, to the persistent myths and taboos," he added.

He stressed that lack of access to menstrual products and education disproportionately affects girls and women, hindering their ability to attend school, participate in the workforce and maintain their dignity.

"Menstruation continues to pose a barrier to health, education and human dignity. Puberty period is a critical issue that has far-reaching social and economic implications," Prof. Naana added.

The Municipal Chief Executive (MCE) of Ashaiman, Mr Freeman Tsekpo, explained that, despite the progress to ensure menstrual hygiene, many young girls and women in the municipality and across Ghana stiff face significant challenges during and after ovulation.

"I therefore, pledge to distribute sanitary pads to girls and kids of puberty age, improve wash facilities in our schools and public places," he said.

Also, the assembly would organise educational campaigns to dispel myths and promote open conversation about menstruation.

Mr Tsekpo, therefore, called on all stakeholders to work together to ensure no girl leaves a school and no woman faces indignity simply because of her period.