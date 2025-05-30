Ghana: 77th International Day of UN Peacekeepers Marked in Accra

Ghana yesterday marked the 77th International Day of UN Peacekeepers with a flag raising and wreath-laying ceremony at the State House.

The ceremony is marked annually on May 29 to pay tribute and to honour peacekeepers across the globe.

This year's was on the theme: "The Future of Peacekeeping: Strengthening Partnership and Multilateralism in Ghana and Beyond."

Four wreaths were laid to honour the fallen heroes.

The first wreath was laid by Minister of Government Communications, Mr Felix Kwakye Ofosu, on behalf of the government and the people of Ghana, the second by the Acting United Nations Residence Coordinator, Mr Osama Makkawi Khogali, the third by the Chief of Air Staff, Air Vice Marshal Eric Agyen-Frempong on behalf of the security services and the last was laid on behalf of spouses and families of the departed gallant peacekeepers by Mrs Agnes Boateng.

Speaking at the event, Mr Osama Makkawi Khogali said two Ghanaian soldiers, namely Sergeant Evans Kyere and Warrant Officer II (WOII) David Kwame Amankwa, among 57 other peacekeepers lost their lives during United Nations (UN) peacekeeping operations they embarked on last year.

"In New York, later today, the UN will confer on these fallen heroes the Dag Hammarskjold Medals, a great salutation and recognition for their service, sacrifice, and life," he added.

Commending Squadron Leader Sharon Syme of Ghana for receiving the 2024 Military Gender Advocate of the Year Award, Mr Khogali highlighted the importance of elevating the role of women in peacekeeping operations and encouraging regional cooperation for stronger diplomatic interventions before the escalation of conflicts.

"We must invest in long-term peace building efforts that address the root causes, promote good governance, and rebuild trust in post conflict societies," he added.

Mr Ofosu Kwakye said peacekeeping had helped in building safer, more resilient societies and enhanced the participation of women and youth in the decision-making processes.

Furthermore, he noted that it was important for regional organisations such as the African Union (AU) to be strengthened and empowered to play a vital role in the maintenance of international peace and security in line with the UN Charter.

Mr Kwakye said that there was a need to expand proactive collaboration between the UN and national, regional, and international peacekeeping training networks, initiatives, and institutions to improve training outcomes.

Additionally, he said that the ability of states to act in a strong and unified manner would determine how peacekeeping could navigate modern threats.

"Ghana will continue to advocate for a more robust and inclusive multilateral system, because multilateralism, though imperfect, is still the best tool we have to sustain peacekeeping efforts in an increasingly fractured world," Mr Kwakye said.