Ghana/Nigeria: Ghana Lose 2-1 to Nigeria in Unity Cup

Ghana put up an impressive second-half performance but fell to Nigeria 2-1 in the semifinal of the 2025 Unity Cup.

Brandon Thomas Asante scored a goal in the 70th minute as Ghana's youthful side showed class, purposefulness, tenacity, and temperament to the amazement of the fans at the GTech Community Stadium in Brentford.

Coach Otto Addo named a lineup that featured Jordan Ayew and a mix of experienced and young players, including debutants Aaron Essel and Christopher Bonsu Baah.

Gideon Mensah and Kamaradini Mamudu operated as wingbacks, while Abdul Samed Salis and Majeed Ashimeru played in midfield, and Jordan Ayew, Kwame Opoku, and Christopher Bonsu Baah played in the front three.

Related Articles

A nervy first half saw Nigeria take the lead through Cyriel Dessers, who scored inside the opening quarter of an hour after picking up a ball from right-back Ismaila Sodiq to beat goalkeeper Benjamin Asare.

The Super Eagles doubled their lead as Seyi Ajayi's header went in off Razak Simpson for an own goal. A brilliant save from Benjamin Asare and a clearance off the line denied Wilfried Ndidi from scoring a third before halftime.

Ghana made a real game of it in the second half after Caleb Yirenkyi and Brandon Thomas Asante came on for Kamaradini Mamudu and Kwame Opoku.

The Black Stars then changed formation, with Ebenezer Annan coming in at left wing-back and Gideon Mensah moving into midfield. Brandon Thomas found himself in a good place to connect and score with Ebenezer Annan's cross, reducing the deficit.

The Black Stars then created a number of decent chances in search of the leveler, with opportunities falling to Jordan Ayew, Christopher Bonsu Baah, and Mohammed Gadafi Fuseini, but they failed to score as Nigeria held on to win the game.

The young Ghana side will face Trinidad and Tobago in the third-place game tomorrow. -Ghanafa. org