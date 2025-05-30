Ghana: Can Nations FC Break the Myth?

Die-hard fans of Kumasi Asante Kotoko and Accra Hearts of Oak will confidently tell you no club in their respective regions, namely Ashanti and Greater Accra, can outshine the two veteran traditional clubs that boast of the largest support base in the country.

Mind you, they have a history to back their claim. The fact is no matter the frequent oscillating, fortunes of Kotoko and Hearts, the two clubs can quickly manage to bounce back and put to shame the pretenders who attempt to denigrate their superiority.

In the Greater Accra Region for instance, Hearts of Oak have so dominated the scene you would think teams like Standfast and Argonauts never existed.

Great Olympics have been the long time credible challengers of Hearts but despite all their showboating that earned them the title of Wonder club, they continue to play second best to Hearts.

No wonder the wonder club have tasted relegation from the top division several times. When factory clubs sprang up in the 70s, Dumas Boys of Ghana Textile Printing (GTP) made bold attempts to outshine the Phobians but failed.

Subsequently, mushroom teams like Boye Sowah's Lions turned Zebi, State Traders, Afienya United, Prampram Mighty Royals, Kotobabi Powerlines, Ghapoha, Stay Cool and Tema Youth emerged, but only to add to the numbers.

The most outstanding discovery was Liberty Professionals in 2008. They attracted tremendous media attention and earned the accolade "Scientific soccer lads." Coach Jones Attuquayefio was directing affairs on the pitch.

Formed in 1996 by former top division footballer, Sly Tetteh, Liberty Professionals produced top class footballers like Asamoah Gyan, Michael Essien, Sulley Muntari and Kwadwo Asamoah.

Unfortunately, the club could not maintain their ability to produce many more leading stars and faced relegation in the 2020-21 season. The reputed scientific soccer lads lost their Premier division status alongside Cape Coast Dwarfs and Inter Allies of Accra.

The death of Sly Tetteh, the founder, might has affected the running of the club and not much is heard of them at the moment. It is still Accra Hearts of Oak that is the dominant club in Greater Accra.

Turning to the Ashanti Region, however, you find Asante Kotoko facing a stiff challenge from newly formed, Nations FC, owned by former Kotoko chairman, Dr Kwame Kyei.

Nations FC are on the verge of winning this year's Premier League.

With only two matches to go, Nations FC are five points ahead of Kotoko, who is in fourth position. It's almost a done deal for Nations but ardent Kotoko fans who rely on history are convinced Nations FC can never eclipse the fabulous club of Africa.

Let's wait and see whether Dr Kyei's Nations FC can eclipse the Porcupine Warriors famously described by Ohene Djan, the sports administrator guru as the "Porcupine Warriors whose popularity the sun never sets."

Let's delve into history a bit. In 1954, that is 71 years ago, a big split in Asante Kotoko was engineered by the legendary C.K Gyamfi who was then captain of the club.

He had been found guilty of arranging an unauthorised Easter celebration friendly match against Hearts of Oak at Abetifi Kwahu in the name of the club and subsequently suspended.

He, however, called the bluff of management and boldly formed a rival club, Great Ashanti, comprising a number of Kotoko players and other clubs.

The new club became Kotoko's great rivals in the national league. Not for long anyway. The snag is the club's founder C.K Gyamfi himself left Kumasi to join Accra Hearts of Oak.

The club he left behind led by playmaker, Nana Kofi, played good football but they could not surpass the popularity of Asante Kotoko and ultimately folded up.

It's a long story but the short of it is that Kotoko fans believe the spirit of the Porcupine Warriors is so strong to an extent that no team in the region can upstage them, especially when the challenge is from a Kotoko insider. In other words a Kotoko executive.

Hear them, "Charles Gyimah (formerly of the Yaw Bawuah administration) formed Kumapem FC based at Asante Mampong; see what happened. Where are they now?"

Georgido (former chairman) went to All Blacks and fiercely challenged Kotoko both home and away. What's the fate of All Blacks now? Even Goldfields, with all the Obuasi gold at their disposal were booted out of the Premier League by the GFA under very mysterious circumstances.

Well, I am not all that superstitious even though I won't walk under a ladder, I guess Kotoko's unassailable supremacy could have some spiritual backing.

The die-hard supporters greet by shouting, "Fabulous" and the response is "still the best."

The football world creates a fascinating world indeed.

Just look at how Liverpool celebrated their 20th Premier League triumph. Lovely.

Don't mind that reckless driver who decided to spoil the fun by colliding with the teeming fans on parade. He definitely has no sense of humour.

Cheers everybody and keep loving sports.