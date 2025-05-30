Ghana: 5 Armed Robbers Jailed 70 Years

Five members of a robbery gang have been convicted at the Kwabenya Circuit Court for their roles in two violent robbery attacks in Accra earlier this year.

The total jail term handed to the gang was 70 years.

The convicts were Isaac Agbezudor, also known as "Money Man," a 20-year-old mechanic who was sentenced to 10 years in prison on two counts, to run concurrently; Justice Akwasi Sarfo Oppong, known as "Gariba Manta" or "Demon," a 19-year-old okada rider who received 15 years.

Bright Alikor, also called "Zaamani," a 21-year-old driver's mate who was jailed for 15 years; Emmanuel Nii Odartey Lamptey, known as "Chameleon," aged 23, also jailed for 15 years; and Prince Owusu, called "Check Boy," aged 19, who received 15 years as well.

The Greater Accra Regional Police Command confirmed that the convicted persons were responsible for a robbery at Jos Bakery at Dome and another at ACP Junction earlier this year.

Addressing the media in Accra, the Greater Accra Regional Police Commander, Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCOP) Duuti Tuaruka, said the first incident occurred on May 11, 2025, around 1:25 a.m., when two armed robbers stormed the Jos Bakery Head Office at Dome.

He revealed that the suspects, identified as Isaac Agbezudor and Manta arrived on an unregistered motorbike, fired a locally made pistol to scare the staff and stole a Tecno Pop 8 smartphone valued at GH¢1,500 and a handbag containing personal belongings.

DCOP Tuaruka stated that police launched investigations following the robbery, leading to the arrest of Agbezudor on May 14 in a covert operation.

He also disclosed that during interrogation, Agbezudor admitted to the crime and assisted the police in recovering crucial evidence, including the motorbike and the clothes they wore during the robbery, and named Gariba Manta as his partner.

DCOP Tuaruka said based on further intelligence, the police arrested Gariba Manta on May 22 at a mining site between Osino and Saaman.

Additionally, he underlined that Manta later led the police to a hideout at Sonitra at Amasaman, where the weapon and five live rounds of ammunition used in the bakery robbery were retrieved.

He said both Agbezudor and

Gariba Manta were prosecuted at the Kwabenya Circuit Court, saying that, "Agbezudor pleaded guilty and was sentenced to 10 years in prison on two counts, to run concurrently. Gariba Manta was sentenced to 15 years in prison".

DCOP Tuaruka pointed out that during the investigations, Gariba Manta was also linked to another robbery on February 5, 2025, near ACP Junction. In that incident, he and three others attacked a woman with a knife and scissors, stealing an iPhone 11 Pro Max, a Samsung tablet, and GH¢6,000 in cash.

The three other suspects involved in the ACP Junction robbery were later identified as Zaamani, Chameleon and Prince Check Boy who were all arrested through separate covert operations.

Moreover, DCOP Tuaruka praised the police teams involved in the arrests and called on the public to continue supporting the police with timely information. He assured all informants and residents that any information shared with the police would be treated confidentially, and their safety would be fully protected. He emphasised the need for community cooperation to improve safety in Accra and its surroundings.