Ghana: Former NMC Chairman Kwasi Gyan-Apenteng Passes On

Nana Kwasi Gyan-Apenteng, a veteran journalist and former chairman of the National Media Commission, has passed on in London. He is said to have died on Monday.

He was 74.

Nana Gyan-Apenteng became Chairman of the 8th NMC from November 2015 to November 2018 after Ambassador Kabral Blay-Amihere had finished serving his tenure.

He was a Consultant in Communication, Media and Culture and was also the President of the Ghana Association of Writers (GAW).

Related Articles

He had an extensive experience in media having practised for over 45 years as a reporter, editor, writer, teacher and trainer.

He was a former editor and columnist of The Mirror weekly newspaper, as well as the Apagyahene of Tafo Eti in the Eastern Region.

He was deputy editor of the erstwhile London-based West Africa Magazine in the late 1980s and early 1990s.

Returning to Ghana in the 1990s, Nana Gyan-Apenteng worked with the Third World Network as head of the non-governmental organisation's communication unit and editor of its monthly magazine, Africa Agenda.

He served as media trainer and communication consultant for several corporate, intergovernmental and non-governmental organisations including MTN Ghana, some UN agencies, the Media Foundation for West Africa (MFWA), STAR Ghana and others.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Ghana By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

He was a graduate of Apam Secondary School and the University of Ghana, Legon.

He began work formally as a journalist at Daily Graphic in 1982 as a Staff Writer. He subsequently became Foreign News Editor and later had a stint as acting Editor.

He was subsequently appointed editor of The Mirror where he introduced news features, which have endured till today.

Nana Gyan-Apenteng relocated to the United Kingdom where he co-founded Ghana News magazine before being invited to be the Deputy and Acting Editor of West Africa magazine.

He also founded and edited African Topics magazine, the only Pan-African publication dedicated to governance and human rights.

He also worked with the Third World Network, Cultural Initiatives Support Programme, the European Union Culture Fund for Ghana, among others as a communications expert.

He also served as a part time lecturer at Vauxhall College in London and the European University Centre for Peace Studies in Austria.

He also provided training for both state and private sector institutions and was a columnist for The Mirror newspaper.