Niger: UNHCR Statement On Reduction of Food Assistance At the Agadez Humanitarian Centre in Niger

UNHCR, the UN Refugee Agency, regrets to announce that blanket food assistance at the Humanitarian Centre in Agadez will be phased out by July 2025, with the final general distribution scheduled for June. Food assistance will, however, continue for the most vulnerable individuals.

This decision, accelerated by critical funding crunch, follows months of dialogue and information campaigns with refugees and asylum-seekers to ensure transparency and preparedness. Since 2024, UNHCR has engaged refugee committees and the broader community to explain the shift from blanket assistance to a targeted, needs-based approach.

While this is an early transition, it aligns with UNHCR's global strategy to promote refugee self-reliance and more sustainable solutions to refugee situations.

Beginning in July 2025, food assistance will be provided only to individuals with specific protection needs, such as unaccompanied or separated children, people with disabilities, the elderly, pregnant and breastfeeding mothers, caregivers with multiple dependents, and persons with serious medical conditions. Approximately 270 individuals have been already identified for continued food voucher assistance based on their vulnerability. Monthly assessments will be conducted to keep this list up to date and ensure that support remains responsive to changing needs.

Other critical services, including shelter, access to healthcare and psychosocial support, education, water, sanitation and hygiene and livelihoods support, will continue for all those residing at the Centre.

UNHCR has been scaling up livelihood initiatives, agricultural initiatives, and income-generating activities to help refugees and asylum-seekers build resilience and reduce dependence on aid. Vocational training based on local job market needs and the distribution of livestock kits are available to those interested. In partnership with the Agadez University, agricultural training is being offered, and 10 hectares of arable land have been secured from the Sultan of Agadez to support refugees and asylum-seekers.

Against the current global funding challenges and given the lack of resettlement options due to the extremely limited resettlement places made available by governments, UNHCR continues to encourage refugees to take advantage of local opportunities to achieve self-reliance.

We acknowledge the hardship this change may cause and remain committed to protecting the rights and dignity of all people forced to flee. Working alongside national authorities and humanitarian partners, we will continue to support the most vulnerable during this transition.

We are grateful to our donors for their support and call on the international community to urgently increase support, as UNHCR's operations in Niger are only 20 per cent funded as of April 2025. Without urgent and flexible support, further reductions in essential services, such as health, shelter, and education, may become unavoidable.

Background information:

Established in 2018 to provide shelter and support for vulnerable refugee and asylum-seeker families, the Humanitarian Centre in Agadez managed by the Niger authorities and supported by UNHCR and NGO partners has since offered vital services, including food, shelter, education, water, sanitation and healthcare. The majority of the just over 2,000 refugees and asylum-seekers hosted at the Centre originate from Sudan, West, Central, and the Horn of Africa, and many are awaiting decisions on their asylum claims being processed by the Niger authorities.

Currently, Niger hosts approximately 431,000 refugees and asylum-seekers, who in principle enjoy the same rights and access to services as Nigerien nationals.