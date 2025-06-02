Kenya, Burkina Faso Deepen Bilateral Ties Amid Ongoing Diplomatic Engagements

1 June 2025
Capital FM (Nairobi)
By Correspondent

Nairobi — Kenya and Burkina Faso have reaffirmed their commitment to strengthening bilateral ties following a high-level diplomatic meeting at State House Nairobi.

President of Burkina Faso's National Council of State Security, Oumarou Yabre, paid a courtesy call to Kenyan officials, delivering a message of goodwill from President Ibrahim Traorè to the Kenyan leadership.

The visit is the latest in a series of engagements aimed at reinforcing cooperation in areas of diplomacy, trade, cultural exchange, and shared strategic interests.

"Kenya and Burkina Faso enjoy cordial relations that have fostered collaboration across multiple sectors. Today's meeting reflects our shared ambition to deepen those ties," a Kenyan government official said.

The two nations are expected to continue exploring opportunities for expanded economic partnerships, security collaboration, and intercultural exchange, in line with broader continental goals under the African Union framework.

This diplomatic exchange underscores Kenya's continued efforts to build bridges across West and East Africa, strengthening South-South cooperation and pan-African solidarity.

