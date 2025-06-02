Nigeria: Could Tobacco Taxes Fund Nigeria's Fight Against Non-Communicable Diseases?

blog

In sub-Saharan Africa, non-communicable diseases (NCDs) are projected to overtake infectious diseases as the leading cause of death by 2030. This is primarily driven by urbanisation, lifestyle changes, and heavy tobacco use.

In Nigeria, tobacco-related conditions worsen the burden of NCD prevalence. There is evidence that NCDs accounted for nearly 30% of all deaths in the country, in 2019 alone. In addition, approximately 3.8 million Nigerians use tobacco products with smoking prevalence among men exceeding 10%, contributing to 16,100 annual tobacco-attributable deaths.

The link between tobacco use and NCDs manifests is evident in conditions such as lung cancer, which accounts for 1.4% of annual deaths, and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), which claims 3.2% of lives every year globally.

Tobacco-related illnesses account for over 8 million annual deaths, including 1.2 million from secondhand smoke exposure, cardiovascular diseases, cancers, and respiratory conditions dominating mortality statistics.

Economically, tobacco-related healthcare costs and productivity losses drain about ₦526 billion annually from Nigeria's Gross Domestic Product (GDP), undermining development. Despite the World Health Organisation Framework Convention on Tobacco Control (WHO FCTC) ratification, implementation gaps persist, with underfunded control and prevention programmes struggling against industry interference and low political prioritisation, leaving populations vulnerable to preventable epidemics.

Every year on May 31st, Nigeria joins the global community to observe World No Tobacco Day, dedicated to raising awareness about the dangers of tobacco use and advocating for stronger tobacco control policies. This year's theme "Unmasking the Appeal," spotlights the deceptive marketing strategies and product designs employed by the tobacco and nicotine industries to make their products attractive, especially to youth and vulnerable populations.

This year's observance aims to empower individuals, communities, and policymakers to resist industry manipulation and push for stricter regulations that protect public health.

The day serves as a timely reminder of the urgent need for robust tobacco control financing and policy enforcement especially in Nigeria, aligning with broader efforts to curb the non-communicable disease burden nationwide.

Nigeria's history with tobacco control

The development of tobacco control policies and legislations in Nigeria have been an eventful pathway. The first attempt by the Nigeria government on tobacco control appeared in section 6 of the Nigeria Order in Council in a 1951 revenue allocation document on licensing and controlling tobacco importation . This policy document focused largely on the regulation of tobacco trade specifically the licensing, importation of tobacco and payment of duties.

The other major attempt to regulate tobacco use for health-related reasons occurred four decades later starting with the formulation of the Tobacco Smoking (Control) Decree 20, 1990 by the military government. This was converted to what is now known as the Tobacco Control Act 1990 when Nigeria transitioned to democratic rule in 2000 and this Act regulated tobacco control for over two decades.

Nigeria formally joined the WHO FCTC in 2004, committing to a comprehensive global strategy against tobacco use and its detrimental effects. After ratifying the convention in 2005, the country made significant strides towards tobacco control with the adoption of the National Tobacco Control Act (NTC Act) in 2015. This landmark legislation aimed to incorporate WHO FCTC's provisions into domestic laws, marking a pivotal moment in Nigeria's ongoing journey towards reducing tobacco-related harm.

State of implementation: Progress and challenges

The Act established mechanisms for regulating tobacco advertising, packaging, and public smoking while creating a Tobacco Control Fund (TC Fund) to finance implementation.

While the Act and its accompanying 2019 Regulations are recognised as some of the most comprehensive on the continent, their effectiveness is severely undermined by inadequate funding.

Budget allocations for tobacco control have remained alarmingly low, with only ₦4.7 million allocated in 2023, ₦10 million in 2024, and a proposed ₦13 million for 2025 still awaiting approval. These figures fall far short of what is required to implement robust tobacco control interventions nationwide as stipulated by the Act.

A key challenge lies in financing the activities of the National Tobacco Control Committee (NTCC), which is mandated to convene at least four times a year according to the Act. The current funding for the TC Fund is insufficient even to support these statutory meetings, let alone cover other critical functions of the NTCC.

Moreover, effective tobacco control demands substantial investment in public awareness campaigns, including widespread media outreach, intensive community engagement, and coordinated efforts with stakeholders across the country.

There is also an urgent need to support tobacco farmers in transitioning to alternative, sustainable crops. Achieving this requires ongoing funding for farmer training, access to high-quality seedlings, and financial assistance to ensure a successful shift to healthier agricultural practices.

Tobacco financing models from other countries

The Government of Bangladesh initiated a 1% Health Development Surcharge (HDS) on all tobacco products from the 2014 to 2015 fiscal year, with its NTCC managing the funds from the HDS and that led to 70 million Bangladeshi Taka (approximately US$ 1 million) allocated to the country's Ministry of Health in 2018 to 2019 and 2019 to 2020.

In Kenya, the country's Tobacco Control Act of 2007 mandates that tobacco importers and manufacturers within the country pay a 2% tax on the value of their tobacco products each fiscal year, with this revenue directly contributing to the establishment and funding of a dedicated Tobacco Control Fund meant to support initiatives aimed at reducing tobacco use and its related health consequences.

Following the above examples, a potential strategy to resolve the financing challenge could be to amend the NTC Act to mandate a minimum annual allocation to the TC Fund.

Regardless, to meet its legal and public health obligations, Nigeria must prioritise and significantly increase funding for the NTCC and related structures. This will empower the NTCC to fulfill its mandate, protect public health and make meaningful progress in the fight against tobacco-related NCDs.