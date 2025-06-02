Liberia: NDC Endorses Liberia's Bid for a UN Security Council Seat

The National Democratic Coalition (NDC) proudly stands in full support of Liberia's bid for a non-permanent seat on the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) for the 2026-2027 term. This campaign marks a pivotal moment in Liberia's diplomatic history, as the nation seeks to reclaim its seat at the global decision-making table after a 65-year absence since 1961.

Liberia's pursuit of this role is not just a national milestone--it is a triumph for West Africa, the Mano River Region, and the entire African continent. As a beacon of democracy and stability in the sub-region, Liberia's presence on the Security Council will amplify Africa's voice on matters of global peace, security, and conflict resolution.

This bid has already garnered overwhelming endorsements from ECOWAS and the African Union (AU), demonstrating strong regional and continental backing for Liberia's leadership. As the election in June 2025 approaches, we urge all UN member states to recognize Liberia's commitment to international peace and lend their support to this transformative candidac

The NDC said a seat on the UNSC would empower Liberia to: champion African interests in global security discussions, advocate for sustainable peace initiatives across conflict-ridden regions, strengthen diplomatic partnerships that drive economic growth and stability, and ensure West Africa's security concerns remain a priority on the world stage.

The NDC firmly believes that Liberia's role in the Security Council will elevate its global influence, fortify regional security efforts, and inspire African nations to take the lead in shaping international policies. We stand united in this historic pursuit and call on all stakeholders, allies, and global partners to rally behind Liberia in securing this well-