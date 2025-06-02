Nigeria: Immortalize 22 Athletes Lost in Tragic Crash, Kano Government Told

The Kogi State chapter of the Sports Writers Association of Nigeria (SWAN) has expressed deep sorrow over the tragic death of 22 athletes and officials from Kano State who lost their lives in a fatal road accident while returning from the 22nd National Sports Festival held in Ogun State.

In a statement signed on Sunday by the Acting Secretary of Kogi SWAN, Olatunde Odimayo, the association described the incident as both "tragic and painful," extending condolences to the bereaved families, the Kano State Government, and their SWAN counterparts in Kano.

"We are deeply traumatized by this tragic incident. Information reaching us indicates that these individuals were young, vibrant, and full of promise--committed to bringing glory to Kano State both nationally and internationally," the statement read.

SWAN Kogi also called on the Kano State Government to urgently immortalize the fallen athletes, describing them as heroes who made the ultimate sacrifice in the service of their state.

"Our hearts go out to their families in this trying period. As a mark of honor, we urge the government to ensure that their contributions are remembered and celebrated," Odimayo stated.

It will be recalled that 22 members of the Kano State contingent to the 2025 National Sports Festival died in a ghastly motor accident on their way back home after participating in the competition in Ogun State.