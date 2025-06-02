Nigeria: Kano Athletes' Deaths a National Loss, Says Tinubu

President Bola Tinubu has received with deep sorrow the tragic news of an accident involving members of the Kano State contingent who were returning from the recently-concluded National Sports Festival (NSF) in Ogun State.

On behalf of the Federal Government, the President extended heartfelt condolences to the government and people of Kano State, as well as to the families and loved ones of those who died in the accident.

"This is a devastating blow to the nation. It casts a shadow over the National Sports Festival, a celebration of unity, talent, and excellence. It has long served as a platform for discovering and nurturing athletes who bring pride to Nigeria on both national and international stages," the President said in a statement issued by his spokesman, Bayo Onanuga, on Saturday.

President Tinubu paid tribute to the accident victims, whose dedication and aspirations in their various vocations embodied the resilient Nigerian spirit.

He affirmed that the greatest honour the country can accord them is to take concrete steps to prevent such tragedies in the future and improve safety standards across the nation's transportation systems.

The President prayed for the peaceful repose of the souls of the departed and asked God Almighty to grant strength and comfort to the bereaved families.

In a related development, President Tinubu expressed deep concern over the severe flooding in Mokwa Local Government Area of Niger State, which has led to the loss of lives and the displacement of numerous families.

"I extend my heartfelt condolences to the affected families and the good people of Niger State at this difficult time," the President stated on his X handle on Friday night.

Upon receiving the initial reports, President Tinubu directed the immediate activation of the National Emergency Response Centre and has since been fully briefed by the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) on the scale of the disaster and the urgent humanitarian needs.

Search-and-rescue operations are underway, and all relevant federal agencies have been mobilised to support the Niger State Government's response. Relief materials and temporary shelters are being deployed without delay.

"I assure all those impacted that our government stands with you. We will continue to coordinate with the Niger State Government to ensure a swift, coordinated, and compassionate response--one that prioritises lives, restores dignity and accelerates recovery," the President said.

President Tinubu also directed security agencies to assist in emergency operations and mandated that NEMA and the National Emergency Response Centre provide continuous coordination and updates.

He called on all Nigerians to keep the people of Mokwa in their thoughts and prayers.

"In times of adversity, we draw strength from our unity, resilience, and shared humanity," the President said in a personal statement.