Africa, Middle East Hold 85% of Airlines' Blocked Funds - IATA

International Air Transport Association, IATA, has said $1.3 billion in airline funds are blocked from repatriation by governments as of end April 2025.

IATA said when compared with the $1.7 billion reported for October 2024, it resulted in an improvement of 25 per cent.

Mozambique, according to IATA, climbed up to the top of blocked funds countries, withholding $205 million from airlines, compared with $127 million in October 2024.

The Africa and Middle East, AME, region accounted for 85 per cent of total blocked funds, at $1.1 billion as of end April 2025.

The 10 countries, which accounted for 80 per cent of the total blocked funds, amounting to $1.03 billion, included Mozambique 205; XAF Zone 191; Algeria 178; Lebanon 142; Bangladesh 92; Angola 84; Pakistan 83; Eritrea 76; Zimbabwe 68; Ethiopia 44.

IATA urged governments to remove all barriers preventing airlines from the timely repatriation of their revenues from ticket sales and other activities in accordance with international agreements and treaty obligations.

IATA's Director General, Willie Walsh, said: "Ensuring the timely repatriation of revenues is vital for airlines to cover dollar-denominated expenses and maintain their operations. Delays and denials violate bilateral agreements and increase exchange rate risks. Reliable access to revenues is critical for any business--particularly airlines which operate on very thin margins. Economies and jobs rely on international connectivity. Governments must realize that it is a challenge for airlines to maintain connectivity when revenue repatriation is denied or delayed."