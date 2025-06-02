Nigeria: Atiku Slams Govt Over Kano Athletes' Crash, Niger Flood Deaths

Abuja — Former Vice President, Atiku Abubakar, has criticized the federal and state governments for failure to address recurring safety and disaster management issues, following two separate tragedies - road accident that claimed the lives of 21 Kano State athletes; and devastating floods in Niger State that killed over 150 people.

In a statement issued last night, Atiku expressed his heartbreak over the tragedies and called for urgent action to prevent further loss of lives.

He emphasised the need for improved road safety measures and proactive flood management strategies, especially as Nigeria enters the peak of the rainy season.

Atiku said: "I am heartbroken by news of the tragic accident that claimed the lives of 21 Kano State athletes returning from the National Sports Festival in Abeokuta.

"These young men and women who have been cut in their prime represent the very best of our nation; dedicated, talented, and full of promise. Their untimely passing is a profound loss not only to their families and the people of Kano but to the entire country."

The former vice president also addressed the rising death toll from flooding in Mokwa, Niger State, which has now surpassed 100, stressing the need for immediate action to avert further disasters in flood-prone areas.

"I have just been updated that the death toll from the tragic flooding in Mokwa, Niger State, has jumped from 21 to over 100.

"My thoughts and prayers are with the families and friends of those who have lost loved ones. Meanwhile, we must proactively plan how to avert further loss of lives in other areas of our country prone to flooding, especially as we are still in the early days of the rainy season," Atiku stated.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Nigeria Governance Sport By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

He highlighted the systemic failures in governance, particularly in enforcing road safety regulations and implementing flood prevention strategies and called on the government to prioritise public safety and disaster management.

While warning that failure to act would lead to more avoidable tragedies, Atiku said: "It is imperative that we put in place and enforce safety measures to stem accidents and prevent loss of lives. May the souls of the departed rest in peace, and may the injured recover swiftly."

The former vice president extended his heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families, Kano State government, and Nigeria's sporting community, urging the nation to unite in addressing these critical challenges.