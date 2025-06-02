West Africa: Ecowas Donates to Dzorwulu Special School

The Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) has expressed its willingness to engage in dialogue with member states that have withdrawn from the bloc, with the aim of reuniting the region.

The ECOWAS Resident Representative in Ghana, Mohammed Lawan Gana, said that despite earlier plans to impose sanctions on the breakaway states, the regional body is now committed to collaboration and engagement with all member states to confront security challenges facing West Africa.

"ECOWAS has maintained a window of engagement with them to ensure that they remain within the region, and that dialogue is still ongoing.

"We hope that in the foreseeable future, they may reconsider and return to ECOWAS," he stated.

Mr Gana made this known in Accra last Thursday during a donation to the Dzorwulu Special School, as part of activities to mark ECOWAS' 50th anniversary.

He presented assorted food items and educational materials worth about $5,000 to the school, saying the gesture reflects ECOWAS' commitment to supporting children, particularly those with disabilities.

Highlighting key achievements of ECOWAS over the past five decades, including the Protocol on Free Movement of Persons and Goods, the Lagos-Abidjan Highway Corridor project, and the ECOWAS Regional Electricity Market, Mr Gana said the bloc remained committed to building on its progress.

"ECOWAS at 50 is not only a time for celebration, but also for reflection to assess our achievements, consolidate the gains, and reposition the region to realise its ultimate goal of regional integration and development.

Despite the challenges, the Authority of Heads of State remains firmly committed to achieving a united and progressive West Africa," he said.

The headmaster of Dzorwulu Special School, Mr Frederick Tetteh, welcomed the donation and commended ECOWAS for its continued support to the school.

He called on other organisations to emulate the gesture in order to help provide adequately for the needs of students.

Mr Tetteh also appealed for additional staff to support teaching and learning activities.

"Currently, the school has just 52 staff for a student population of about 205, including children with autism, Down Syndrome, and multiple disabilities. We urgently need more personnel to improve care and learning outcomes," he said.

He further encouraged parents of children with special needs to enrol them in appropriate institutions, saying such schools can equip them with the skills needed to lead productive lives without depending solely on government assistance.

Mali, Burkina Faso, and Niger, each currently led by military juntas, have formed the Alliance of Sahel States (ASS) following coups in their respective countries.

Despite diplomatic efforts over the past year, the three nations officially withdrew from ECOWAS earlier this year.