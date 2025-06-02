Liberia: Missing Body Returned to Proper Family for Reburial

In a dramatic turn of events, the body of the late Ma Mary Massaquoi, which was mistakenly buried on Monday, May 26, has been recovered and is now back in the care of TubeeFuneral Home. The family has announced that reburial will take place May 31, in accordance with proper rites and the family's wishes.

The confusion surrounding Ma Massaquoi's body sent shockwaves through the local community earlier this week after it was discovered that her remains had been mistakenly given to another family and buried in error. The situation sparked emotional distress among relatives and raised serious concerns about operational lapses at the funeral home.

According to sources close to the family, the rightful relatives of Ma Mary Massaquoi had been preparing for her burial when they were informed that her body had already been interred by an unrelated family.

Following several days of back-and-forth, the management of Tubee Funeral Home launched an internal investigation and worked closely with both families involved to rectify the situation.

Earlier May 31, the funeral home officially confirmed that the body of Ma Massaquoi was successfully exhumed and returned to their facility. In a brief statement, a representative of the home expressed regret over the incident and extended apologies to both families for the distress caused.

"We understand the pain this has brought, and we are doing everything possible to ensure a dignified and respectful reburial," the representative said.

The rightful family of Ma Mary Massaquoi has since resumed preparations for her final journey. A private reburial ceremony is scheduled for later today, where loved ones will have the opportunity to say their goodbyes and lay her to rest with honor.

Community members and sympathizers have extended their condolences to the grieving family and are calling for improved oversight and accountability in funeral service operations to prevent such traumatic mistakes in the future.