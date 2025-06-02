Liberia: MOT Tightens Grips On Fraudulent Activities

The Ministry of Transport through its Motor Insurance department is doing everything legally to tighten various points of fraudulent activities in the industry.

For now, the director, of the department, madam Florence Paye, a trained fraud examiner has screwed many places, thus aiding government and many insurance companies to increase their revenue intake.

This was attested by some vehicle owners as well as insurance brokers recently.

"I think this new director is doing well. Before, there were too many fraudulent activities carried out; which affected government's revenue capacity. But since she came in, this are changing," Mr. Sylvester's R. Williams, a vehicle owner. He added, "even in the past, when you paid for your stickers, it takes you weeks or sometime a month to get it. But the process is much better."

"For us as insurance brokers, we are happy for this new change. Some scrupulous people behind the house brokers used to go prepare fake stickers to embarrass us. But now, it is much better. Thanks to the minister, especially the director for Insurance.

Besides this, she has also done well revenue generation for the ECOWAS Brown card.

A visit at the ministry to further ascertain facts, a number of vehicle owners commended the minister and some of this deputies as well as the director of Insurance.

It can be recalled that recently, the Director for Insurance ensured Accident and Casualty Insurance Company (ACICO) fair Settlement for Accident Victim .

ACICO delayed to settle the case of Mr. Obed Gibeh, a Liberian journalist whose vehicle was involved in an accident.

Following calls by the ministry to settle the accident victim, ACICO finally cooperated and signed the discharge voucher.

At that ceremony, madam Paye said, the Ministry of Transport, through our Directorate, is committed to ensuring that insurance companies uphold their obligations they have to clients,"

"We are impressed with the level of work that madam Paye is doing. Many Insurance companies at times fail to do settlement when your vehicle is involved into accident. But what she did recently, showed her level of sincerity," madamRichael S. M. Kolie, a vehicle owner told this paper.