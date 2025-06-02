Liberia: Paye-Layleh Urges Govt Fight Corruption Seriously

Liberian journalist Jonathan Paye-Layleh appears uncomfortable with the manner the government is proceeding with the fight against corruption.

Paye-Layleh, a staunch supporter of President Joseph Boakai, urged the President and his administration to robustly fight corruption by ensuring the prosecution of former government officials for their alleged acts of corruption.

The former representative contender for Nimba County 8thDistrict in the just elections, he stood with the Unity Party during the 2023 legislative and presidential elections.

In a social media post, Paye-Layleh said: "We need to put the feet of the government to fire to seriously fight corruption by getting people to account for their actions."

He asserted if the patriotic citizens do not take action to ensure that the government takes the stand to prosecute former government officials, he is afraid economic criminals will, in the not-too-distant future, hijack the country and the majority of the citizens will be slaves to them.

"It's only they who, through their stolen wealth, will be able to open farms, give scholarships, and buy yellow machines for personal interventions to impress our people' 'he indicated.

Paye-Layleh, who is hopeful of becoming a lawmaker of Nimba County, believes that they are now becoming rich dishonestly.

The former BBC Correspondent enjoined President Boakai to prevent those he called "dishonest former and present government officials" from taking advantage of the majority of the citizens at the detriment of the state resources.

He stressed "if there is not deterrent through the legal process against those former and current government officials who are allegedly involved in the act of corruption they could stay in charge forever."