Liberian Women Lecturers Launch Auwol to Promote Gender Equality in Academia

Monrovia — Aimed at narrowing the gender imbalance in Liberia's higher education sector, the Association of University Women Lecturers of Liberia (AUWOL-Liberia) has officially launched.

Founded by like-minded women lecturers, AUWOL-Liberia seeks to enhance the professional development of female educators and mentor aspiring women and girls to pursue academic careers. The organization provides guidance, support and a sense of belonging to help women advance in the field.

The educators behind the initiative believe that "a woman's pen breaks barriers and unlocks opportunities," and they are calling on women everywhere to believe in themselves and strive to be their best.

At the launch and fundraising ceremony held at the University of Liberia Auditorium, Dr. Augurie Stevens delivered the keynote address, making a compelling case for the increased inclusion of women in academia. Dr. Stevens, who serves as vice president for Student Support Services at the African Methodist Episcopal University (AMEU), emphasized that female lecturers are not only educators but also mentors, researchers and advocates for gender equity.

"We need female lecturers in Liberia because they play a pivotal role in shaping the nation's educational landscape," Dr. Stevens said. "Their presence encourages women's participation in higher education while fostering a more inclusive academic environment."

She also tackled the issue of gender equity in Liberia's tertiary institutions, urging female lecturers to take the lead in addressing discriminatory practices, advocating for supportive policies, and combating sexual harassment--especially the prevalent "sex-for-grades" culture. She announced plans to establish women's forums to offer safe spaces for victims and ensure institutional accountability.

Dr. Stevens highlighted the legacies of pioneering educators like Mary Antoinette Brown Sherman, Africa's first female university president, and Anna E. Cooper, the University of Liberia's first female dean. She also praised contemporary role models, including Dr. Agnes Reeves Taylor and Dr. Layli Maparyan, the university's current president.

"With awareness, we can implement programs that encourage girls to pursue higher education, promote academic leadership, and advocate for gender equality," she said.

She concluded with a call to action, stressing the underrepresentation of female lecturers and urging collective efforts to build a more equitable educational system that empowers the next generation of female scholars and leaders.

Also addressing the gathering, University of Liberia President Dr. Layli Maparyan shared personal reflections on the struggles and successes of women in academia. Recalling her early years as a lecturer and her formative experience at Spelman College--a historically Black women's college--she said she was taught that women "can do anything," a belief she said should be instilled in Liberian women and girls.

"Representation is where we start, but it's not the only place. We must also ensure that our curriculum reflects the contributions of women," she said.

Dr. Maparyan identified key areas of focus for universities: increasing the number of female lecturers, incorporating women's achievements into academic curricula, and ensuring women's representation in leadership and decision-making roles.

She also addressed systemic issues such as sexual harassment, calling for strengthened accountability and a cultural shift to foster a safe learning and working environment.

"We all know it happens--to professors, administrators, and women at every level--and we also know that it's not right," she said, vowing to bolster policies that protect women in academia.

In a strong show of support, she pledged $500 of her personal funds and another $500 on behalf of the University of Liberia to AUWOL-Liberia to help advance its goals.

Dr. Agnes Reeves Taylor, vice president for Academic Affairs at the University of Liberia, said AUWOL-Liberia brings together women educators, administrators and university leaders under a common banner to break barriers and foster mentorship.

"Women uniquely face challenges as academics. Many begin their careers juggling motherhood and household duties," she said. "Some feel discouraged, lacking mentors to boost their confidence. But by coming together, they can see role models who have risen to great heights--pushing them to dream bigger and achieve more."

Dr. Taylor said the message to girls from underprivileged communities is clear: they are not defined by their circumstances.

"Being a woman should never be a barrier to achieving great things," she stressed. "Start with what you have, do your best, and never believe that shortcuts will get you ahead. Dedication and hard work will pave the way for success."