West Africa: Bishop Quire Says U.S. Same-Sex Marriage Ruling Does Not Apply to West Africa United Methodist Church

Monrovia — The resident bishop of the Liberia Annual Conference of the United Methodist Church, the Rev. Dr. Samuel J. Quire Jr., has clarified that a recent U.S. church ruling on same-sex marriage does not apply to the West Africa Central Conference or any of its affiliated annual conferences.

Judicial Council Decision 1516, issued in the United States and discussed during a recent meeting of UMC bishops in Chicago, reaffirms that pastors have the right to decide whether church property may be used for religious ceremonies, including same-sex weddings. The decision upholds Paragraph 341.3 of the Book of Discipline, which states:

"No clergy at any time may be required or compelled to perform, or prohibited from performing, any marriage, union, or blessing of any couple, including same-sex couples... All clergy have the right to exercise and preserve their conscience when requested to perform any marriage."

Bishop Quire, who also serves as president of the West Africa Central Conference, emphasized that the ruling does not change the position of churches in Liberia or other West African countries, where cultural, legal and traditional values differ significantly from those in the U.S.

"Judicial Council Decision 1516 does not affect the West Africa Central Conference of The United Methodist Church or any of its annual conferences," he said.

Acknowledging that the decision may cause concern in places like Liberia, Bishop Quire called for clarity and reassurance for United Methodists in the region.

He noted that the UMC's governance structure allows Central Conferences, under Paragraph 544.15 of the Book of Discipline, to adopt standards that reflect local cultural and legal contexts.

"The Liberia Annual Conference and all annual conferences within the West Africa Central Conference have exercised this delegated authority and made their position clear," he said. "We reject same-sex marriage and uphold biblical standards and the laws of our countries."

Bishop Quire recalled that earlier this year, during their respective annual sessions, the Liberia, Sierra Leone and Nigeria annual conferences unanimously endorsed the definition of marriage as a union between one man and one woman--consistent with West African laws and the teachings of the Central Conference.

He added that the Judicial Council ruling does not permit clergy to act in contradiction to civil laws, especially in countries where same-sex marriage is illegal or culturally unacceptable.

"We honor the legal frameworks of our nations and urge all pastors and members to do the same," he said.

In closing, Bishop Quire appealed to members of the Liberia Annual Conference and its sister conferences to remain united in faith and mission.

"We are a global church--diverse in culture and context--yet called to be one in Christ," he said. "Let us remain focused on our mission: to make disciples of Jesus Christ for the transformation of the world."