Egypt/Liberia: Liberian Referee Hannah Moses Completes Elite Training Course in Egypt

badged Liberian assistant referee Hannah Moses was among a select group of officials who participated in the 2025 Women's Africa Cup of Nations (WAFCON) Preparatory Course held in Cairo, Egypt.

The intensive training, facilitated by senior CAF and FIFA instructors, took place from May 25 to 29, 2025.

CAF, the governing body of African football, said the course was designed to sharpen officiating standards ahead of the continent's premier women's football tournament.

Moses, who has raised the bar in her officiating both locally and internationally, was one of 49 elite referees and assistant referees from across Africa selected for the training, which sets the stage for the continent's biggest women's football event.

According to CAF, the course focused on comprehensive physical, theoretical, and technical assessments to ensure participants are fully equipped to meet the high-performance standards required for officiating at the top level of international women's football.

The 13th edition of the TotalEnergies CAF Women's Africa Cup of Nations is scheduled to take place in Morocco from July 5 to 26, 2025, showcasing the best women's national teams from across the continent.

In March this year, Moses served as one of the assistant referees at the CAF U-17 Women's Cup of Nations, also held in Morocco.

Her career rose to prominence in 2019, and she became a FIFA-badged assistant referee in 2022.

The 25-year-old has since officiated several international matches, as well as games in the LFA First Division, Second Division, and Women's League.

Moses' selection is a significant achievement and a testament to her rising profile in the officiating ranks. It also affirms Liberia's growing presence in continental football, particularly in refereeing, and reflects the broader strides being made by the Liberia Football Association (LFA) to advance female representation in football officiating across Africa.