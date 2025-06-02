Liberia: Rep. Barry Dedicates District's Legislative Bridge Project in Louisiana Township

Louisiana — For the first time in its history, Montserrado County District #1 has a major infrastructure project delivered directly through legislative action -- a new concrete bridge linking the Wolakkor and Success communities in Louisiana Township.

The bridge, officially dedicated Friday by Representative Rugie Yatu Barry, marks the district's first development initiative under the Legislative Support Project, funded through the 2025 national budget and implemented by the Liberia Agency for Community Empowerment (LACE).

"This bridge is more than concrete and steel -- it's a symbol of what we can accomplish when leadership and community work hand in hand," Barry said at the dedication ceremony, which drew local leaders, LACE officials, and scores of jubilant residents.

Rep. Ruggie Barry cutting ribbons at the dedication of the bridge

Barry said the project was selected after extensive consultations with residents, who identified the bridge as their top priority. She acknowledged limited budgetary space as a factor that narrowed project choices but praised the outcome as a "result of unity and thoughtful decision-making."

The bridge is expected to significantly improve transportation and access to essential services, including schools, clinics, and markets -- a major boost for a community that had long relied on dangerous makeshift crossings.

Julius K. Sele, Executive Director of LACE, described the project as a model for effective collaboration, confirming that the construction met all engineering and safety standards. He credited strong local leadership and active community engagement for the project's success.

Residents called the bridge a long-awaited relief and hailed it as a landmark achievement for the area.

"This is a dream come true," said one community member. "It's the kind of change we've been hoping for."

The dedication not only connects two communities but also signals a shift toward visible, impactful legislative-driven development in Montserrado's often-overlooked district.