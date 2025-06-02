Liberia: Rep. Barry Dedicates District's Legislative Bridge Project in Louisiana Township

2 June 2025
The Liberian Investigator (Monrovia)

Louisiana — For the first time in its history, Montserrado County District #1 has a major infrastructure project delivered directly through legislative action -- a new concrete bridge linking the Wolakkor and Success communities in Louisiana Township.

The bridge, officially dedicated Friday by Representative Rugie Yatu Barry, marks the district's first development initiative under the Legislative Support Project, funded through the 2025 national budget and implemented by the Liberia Agency for Community Empowerment (LACE).

"This bridge is more than concrete and steel -- it's a symbol of what we can accomplish when leadership and community work hand in hand," Barry said at the dedication ceremony, which drew local leaders, LACE officials, and scores of jubilant residents.

Rep. Ruggie Barry cutting ribbons at the dedication of the bridge

Barry said the project was selected after extensive consultations with residents, who identified the bridge as their top priority. She acknowledged limited budgetary space as a factor that narrowed project choices but praised the outcome as a "result of unity and thoughtful decision-making."

The bridge is expected to significantly improve transportation and access to essential services, including schools, clinics, and markets -- a major boost for a community that had long relied on dangerous makeshift crossings.

Julius K. Sele, Executive Director of LACE, described the project as a model for effective collaboration, confirming that the construction met all engineering and safety standards. He credited strong local leadership and active community engagement for the project's success.

Residents called the bridge a long-awaited relief and hailed it as a landmark achievement for the area.

"This is a dream come true," said one community member. "It's the kind of change we've been hoping for."

The dedication not only connects two communities but also signals a shift toward visible, impactful legislative-driven development in Montserrado's often-overlooked district.

Read the original article on Liberian Investigator.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2025 The Liberian Investigator. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 110 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.