Liberia: United Methodist Church Condemns Ganta Hospital Attack

Monrovia — The United Methodist Church in Liberia has denounced a violent attack on its Ganta Hospital while simultaneously mourning the loss of more than 30 members killed in a deadly assault in Nigeria.

The Liberia Annual Conference of the United Methodist Church, through its resident bishop, Samuel J. Quire Jr., issued a strong condemnation of the recent invasion of the Ganta United Methodist Hospital and administrative facilities in Nimba County. The attack is allegedly linked to members of a breakaway faction, the Global Methodist Church.

Founded on compassion and service, the Ganta United Methodist Hospital is one of Liberia's oldest and most respected faith-based healthcare institutions, serving thousands in Nimba County and beyond.

"An attack on this facility is not just an attack on the United Methodist Church, but on the very ideals of humanity, service and peace," Bishop Quire said. "We are deeply troubled by the violence, threats to staff and destruction of property that occurred."

The bishop stressed that the incident endangered patients and healthcare workers, undermining national efforts toward healing and development. He called on the Ministry of Justice and national security agencies to conduct a full investigation and ensure that the perpetrators are brought to justice "without fear or favor."

Bishop Quire also urged community members and United Methodists to denounce violence and remain united in the pursuit of peace, justice and healing.

Solidarity in Tragedy: UMC Mourns Deaths in Nigeria

In an equally somber message, Bishop Quire, who also serves as president of the College of Bishops for the West Africa Central Conference, extended heartfelt condolences to families in Nigeria mourning the loss of more than 30 United Methodist members killed in brutal attacks between May 23 and 24 in Karim Lamido, Taraba State.

"These coordinated attacks on the communities of Munga Lelau, Magami, Munga Dosso and Bandawa have left deep scars," Bishop Quire said. "More than 30 people have been killed -- 24 of them members of The United Methodist Church. This is heartbreaking."

The violence also destroyed more than 62 homes and displaced more than 5,000 people. Several congregations were directly affected, including United Methodist churches in Munga Lelau, Magami, Bunkabu, Bunkachi and Ngurore Jabu.

"We stand in solidarity with our brothers and sisters in Nigeria, and we extend our condolences to the Baptist Church community that also suffered in this crisis," the bishop said.

He commended the immediate response of UMC leaders in Nigeria -- including the Rev. Dr. Danladi Balutu, the Rev. Monday Musa Marwa and the Rev. Geoffrey Jarama -- for their frontline ministry during the time of suffering.

Bishop Quire called on both state and federal authorities in Nigeria to act swiftly in restoring peace, protecting lives and ensuring justice.

"Violence is never the solution," he said. "Only peace, understanding and justice can lead us forward."