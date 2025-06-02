Liberia: Deputy Chief Clerk of House of Representatives, Commicks Chea, Dies

Monrovia — Commicks Chea, deputy chief clerk of the House of Representatives, died early Sunday, days after collapsing during a plenary session at the Capitol Building.

Chea, who had been serving as acting chief clerk while his superior was on medical leave, passed away at 12 a.m. at St. Joseph Catholic Hospital in Congo Town, according to family sources.

He collapsed on Thursday, May 29, during a plenary session while carrying out his duties amid ongoing legislative proceedings. He was rushed to the hospital and remained in intensive care until his death.

House sources said Chea had played a vital role in managing the administrative affairs of the Legislature in recent weeks, helping to maintain order and continuity amid political pressures and a busy legislative agenda.

Lawmakers and staffers have expressed shock and sorrow over his sudden passing, describing him as a diligent public servant who was committed to the work of the House.