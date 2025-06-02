Liberia: Deputy Chief Clerk of House of Representatives, Commicks Chea, Dies

2 June 2025
The Liberian Investigator (Monrovia)
By Nyantee S. Togba

Monrovia — Commicks Chea, deputy chief clerk of the House of Representatives, died early Sunday, days after collapsing during a plenary session at the Capitol Building.

Chea, who had been serving as acting chief clerk while his superior was on medical leave, passed away at 12 a.m. at St. Joseph Catholic Hospital in Congo Town, according to family sources.

He collapsed on Thursday, May 29, during a plenary session while carrying out his duties amid ongoing legislative proceedings. He was rushed to the hospital and remained in intensive care until his death.

House sources said Chea had played a vital role in managing the administrative affairs of the Legislature in recent weeks, helping to maintain order and continuity amid political pressures and a busy legislative agenda.

Lawmakers and staffers have expressed shock and sorrow over his sudden passing, describing him as a diligent public servant who was committed to the work of the House.

Read the original article on Liberian Investigator.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2025 The Liberian Investigator. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 110 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.